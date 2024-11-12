Red Hat and Tyrrell Products Power Smart Industrial Automation at the Edge

RALEIGH, N.C. & LEIGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Tyrrell Products, a leading developer and distributor of smart IoT hardware and software solutions, today announced a collaboration to deliver a converged smart building and industrial automation controller powered by Intel processors and Red Hat Device Edge, enabling manufacturers to run the most demanding applications on the shop floor with greater ease. The Tyrrell Products IONA-XP will be the first iteration of a range of control hardware platforms designed specifically for industrial containerized application deployments.

Control systems for industrial automation can be particularly challenging due to the need for real-time performance and reliability in often harsh environments. This requires advanced computing infrastructure, data storage and management systems and cybersecurity protocols to protect sensitive data. In addition, manufacturers are exploring emerging workloads like artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (gen AI), data aggregation and computer vision, which demand agile, scalable industrial systems to streamline IT and OT operations, to unlock new revenue opportunities. With this collaboration, Red Hat and Tyrrell Products intend to address the needs of modern manufacturing by providing:

A more easily consumed, pre-tuned platform using Red Hat Device Edge to run mission critical workloads on a more consistent software-defined foundation with deterministic performance;

using Red Hat Device Edge to run mission critical workloads on a more consistent software-defined foundation with deterministic performance; Support for smart building applications with more seamless integration of various building controls and media on a unified platform to facilitate better energy management, predictive maintenance and enhanced security capabilities while minimizing costs;

with more seamless integration of various building controls and media on a unified platform to facilitate better energy management, predictive maintenance and enhanced security capabilities while minimizing costs; Enhanced security posture to help safeguard critical plant and machinery operations with production-read, tested components;

to help safeguard critical plant and machinery operations with production-read, tested components; Real-time performance capabilities with embedded fanless processing powered by Intel Atom processors to support the next generation of IoT edge devices with integrated security and functional safety capabilities;

with embedded fanless processing powered by Intel Atom processors to support the next generation of IoT edge devices with integrated security and functional safety capabilities; Improved scalability and flexibility for optimized control and greater portability for edge deployments from a single integrated platform.

As part of this collaboration, manufacturers will also benefit from long-term support from Red Hat, Tyrrell Products and Intel to help them more easily and seamlessly address the needs of their industrial systems and applications.

Supporting Quotes

Francis Chow, vice president and general manager, In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, Red Hat

“With the advent of edge computing and intelligent workloads, there has been a shift in the industrial sector over the years to bridge the gap between IT and OT, breaking down organizational silos and replacing outdated, limiting industrial controls. This collaboration with Tyrrell Products and Intel aims to deliver a fully integrated, flexible industrial automation control system that is able to scale a wide spectrum of edge deployments, whether it’s on the shop floor or smart building applications.”

Ged Tyrrell, chief executive officer and founder, Tyrrell Products

“We are pleased to collaborate with Red Hat and Intel to transform the way manufacturers operate and scale with an optimized and intelligent industrial automation controls system. By integrating leading edge technologies from Red Hat and Intel, we are enabling manufacturers and systems integrators to seamlessly automate industrial tasks for mission critical edge applications.”

About Tyrrell Products Ltd

Tyrrell Products is a pioneering technology company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for smart buildings and intelligent automation. Through our commitment to energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and enhanced building performance, we empower clients to optimize operations, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals. Our solutions encompass automation, smart control, systems IoT integration, providing clients with precise control and valuable insights into their building environments. With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and collaboration, Tyrrell Products is transforming the landscape of smart building technology in the UK and beyond.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

