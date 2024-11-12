Rush University System for Health Becomes First in Midwest to Acquire Quantum Surgical's Robotic Platform for Cancer Tumors in the Abdomen

CHICAGO & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rush University System for Health, a nationally recognized leader in providing high-quality care, announced today that it has acquired Quantum Surgical’s Epione® platform. Rush University Medical Center is among a select group of hospitals nationwide — and the first in the Midwest — to adopt this innovative technology.

The Epione platform is a state-of-the-art robotic-assisted technology for interventional radiologists who perform percutaneous ablations of abdominal tumors, a minimally invasive treatment often used with curative intent. Epione supports physicians in planning the optimal targeting of a tumor and monitoring the patient’s position in real-time. The robotic arm uses this information to precisely position the physician’s instrumentation. This enables increased accuracy of the ablation procedure and allows for immediate confirmation if the tumor ablation was successful.

“Rush’s interventional radiology program is one of the best programs in the country, excelling in clinical interventional care, education with one of the largest and most sought-after residency programs, and robust research activities with multiple ongoing clinical trials,” says Bulent Arslan, MD, FSIR, director of vascular and interventional radiology at Rush. “We are very happy to be first in the region to provide this new technology to our patients that will make their experience better, more efficient, and safer. Robotic systems have been in surgical care for many years and now are available for the interventional care of patients. We treat complex lesions throughout the body with ablative therapies, but it is not always easy to reach our targets, and there is some risk involved in the process. Using Epione, we will be able to reach most locations with computerized guidance using patients’ existing CT or MRI images relatively easily and with less risk. This is an evolution in cancer patient care, and we are excited to be the first in the Chicago area to offer it.”

While surgery may be an option for some, it often involves higher costs and longer hospital stays. Epione is a minimally invasive option for patients with small tumors. Patients can often go home the same day with nothing more than a Band-Aid.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone as Quantum Surgical’s Epione platform arrives in the Midwest," said Bertin Nahum, CEO and Co-founder of Quantum Surgical. "We are excited to collaborate with the esteemed team at Rush University System for Health, as our mission is to ensure that as many cancer patients as possible can benefit from this minimally invasive technology."

Quantum Surgical

Quantum Surgical was founded in 2017 by CEO and co-founder Bertin Nahum and a team of pioneering innovators specializing in developing and commercializing advanced medical robotics. Headquartered in Montpellier, France, and Miami, Florida, Quantum Surgical has a growing team of over 110 dedicated professionals.

The Epione platform is designed to revolutionize cancer care by enabling earlier and more precise treatments. Epione is FDA-cleared for CT-guided percutaneous ablation procedures in the abdomen and is compatible with most FDA-approved ablation devices.

More information: www.quantumsurgical.com

About Rush

Rush University System for Health brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, RUSH is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships and in empowering a new generation of health care providers.

RUSH is a nonprofit health system that includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and consistently is named among the top academic medical centers for excellence in patient care by Vizient Inc. and a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. Rush University comprises three colleges: Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences.