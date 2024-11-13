Healx announces agreement with Sanofi to seek new rare disease indications for compound using AI drug discovery platform

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healx, an AI-enabled, clinical-stage biotech company specialising in rare diseases, today announced it will use a Sanofi compound to identify new disease indications using Healnet, Healx’s AI-driven drug discovery platform. Under the agreement, Sanofi will provide data related to a late stage discontinued asset that is being considered for out-licensing. Financial terms of the partnership are not disclosed.

“Today, only 5% of rare diseases have an approved treatment. At Healx, our mission is to ensure that no potential therapy is overlooked,” said Tim Guilliams, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Healx. “This collaboration is a testament to the strength of our platform in potentially identifying new rare disease indications, and we are delighted to partner with Sanofi to unlock the power of our unique AI toolset in the service of patients in need.”

Healx has built a suite of technologies to rapidly identify and progress new therapies for some of the 95% of rare diseases currently without an approved treatment.1 In addition to leveraging Healnet to identify novel rare disease indications from integrated, large scale, complex biological information, Healx will also deploy its extensive drug discovery and development expertise to provide Sanofi with an innovative, AI-driven therapeutic rationale to support the compound’s future development. Healnet incorporates recent advances in generative AI to find connections between biological and chemical entities that could be turned into new treatments.

“We are pleased to see Healx harness the power of AI in identifying new disease indications for this discontinued program, particularly in the area of rare diseases,” said Michael Palladinetti, global head of business development, Sanofi. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovative approaches that can accelerate the discovery of potential transformative therapies, addressing unmet needs and offering hope to patients with limited treatment options.”

Reference

1. The building blocks to make rare disease treatments more common. HORIZON, The EU Research and Innovation Magazine. 28 February, 2022

About Healx

Healx is a generative AI enabled, clinical-stage, rare disease biotech pioneering the next generation of drug discovery in order to bring novel, effective treatments to rare disease patients around the world. There are 10,000 known rare diseases that affect 400 million people across the globe, but only 5% of those conditions have an approved treatment. By combining generative AI technology with deep drug discovery and development expertise, Healx can accelerate the pace, increase the scale and improve the chance of success of rare disease treatment development in order to deliver global patient impact. Healx exists because every rare disease patient deserves a treatment.

Healx was founded in Cambridge, UK, by Tim Guilliams, Ph.D., a biochemical engineer and tech entrepreneur, and David Brown, Ph.D., co-inventor of Viagra and former global head of drug discovery at Roche. Healx has raised approximately $110 million to date. For more information, visit www.healx.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or X.