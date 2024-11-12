rPlus Energies Partners with Idaho Power and Meta on Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement for the 125-Megawatt Pleasant Valley Solar 2 Project

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--rPlus Energies, a leading private renewable energy developer, has finalized a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Idaho Power for the 125-megawatt (MW) Pleasant Valley Solar 2 facility in Ada County, ID. The first phase of this project, the 200 MW Pleasant Valley Solar 1, was also developed by rPlus Energies and is under construction. Both projects will deliver solar energy to Idaho Power’s grid and support Meta’s goal to operate its nearby data center in Kuna, ID with 100% renewable energy.

“We’re excited to expand our work with Idaho Power and rPlus Energies to add new renewable energy to the Idaho grid with Pleasant Valley Solar 2,” said Urvi Parekh, Global Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta. “Efforts like these are important as we continue to support our operations with 100% clean and renewable energy.”

This project is being developed through Idaho Power’s Clean Energy Your Way – Construction Program, which provides options for businesses looking to meet corporate sustainability or carbon emission goals.

“Moving toward a clean energy future requires collaboration between energy providers and customers,” said Adam Richins, Idaho Power Senior Vice President and COO. “We’re excited to be able to work with Meta and rPlus Energies through our Clean Energy Your Way program to help them reach their goals while furthering our mission of providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy to our customers.”

Pleasant Valley Solar 2 will continue the expansion of solar resources in Idaho and build on the success of Pleasant Valley Solar 1, which is now majority-owned by Matrix Renewables and set to reach commercial operation in early 2025.

“We’re excited to be partnering again with Idaho Power and Meta on Pleasant Valley Solar 2,” said Luigi Resta, President and CEO of rPlus Energies. “Strong partnerships make all stages of development and construction smoother, and we certainly have that with these two. We look forward to breaking ground in the coming months and contributing another significant project to Idaho’s renewable energy landscape.”

Construction of Pleasant Valley Solar 2 is slated to begin in late 2024 with plans to engage numerous local vendors throughout the process—boosting revenue for the region, supporting local businesses, and creating approximately 200 construction-related jobs. Notably, some of the key investor and commercial partners in Pleasant Valley Solar 1 collectively raised $123,000 for the Local First and Energy First scholarships, benefiting Ada County students attending Boise State University and the College of Western Idaho. This commitment to supporting education and workforce development in Idaho will carry on with Pleasant Valley Solar 2.

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies is a team of committed energy industry professionals working together to develop, own and operate large-scale renewable energy generation and electric storage projects in the United States. The company specializes in bringing projects to market through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, utilities, and industry-leading technology, service and finance providers. Its portfolio consists of a strategic mix of solar, battery, wind, and pumped storage hydro facilities. rPlus Energies is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is backed by Sandbrook Capital and Gardner Group.