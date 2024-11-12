NWN Carousel Announces $15M Partnership with Wiseburn Unified School District for Intelligent Infrastructure and Public Safety Enhancements

BOSTON & HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN Carousel, the leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions, today announced a new partnership with Wiseburn Unified School District. The transformative $15 million investment program is designed to deliver a safe and productive environment for students, faculty and administration with enhanced network security and school safety. This strategic initiative, funded by the Measure EE bond, represents the district's largest technology investment to date. NWN will deliver all aspects of the program including service delivery and technology integration, leveraging NWN’s extensive public safety expertise and AI-powered integrated UC&C and Intelligent Infrastructure offerings to the project.

Project Highlights:

End-to-End Network Refresh: A complete modernization of the district's network will provide secure and reliable connectivity for students and staff.

Improved Safety Measures: The installation of security cameras and new access control points will significantly strengthen campus security.

Upgraded Communication Systems: New PA and voice platform via NWN’s Unified Collaboration solution will enhance communication and emergency response capabilities across the district.

AI-powered Technology: Including intelligent networking and the latest AI PCs to bolster Wiseburn USD's high-power efficiency.

Expert Integration: NWN will manage the integration of all project components, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront.

New Modern Mass Notification Platform: Improve emergency response times and ensure the safety of recipients. This will increase the district’s ability to communicate with teachers, staff, and students during an emergency event. The Mass Notification Platform integrates with other district systems to help with crisis management.

Dr. Blake Silvers, Superintendent of Wiseburn USD, stated, "This project reflects our commitment to creating a safer, more connected, and technologically advanced environment for our students and staff. We are dedicated to staying ahead in educational infrastructure."

Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel, remarked, "We are thrilled to partner with Wiseburn on this crucial upgrade to their safety and network infrastructure bringing their learning environment in line with the latest collaboration innovations and school safety standards."

The initiative is set to be completed by early 2025 with major developments already underway. For more information about NWN Carousel’s K-12 IT solutions and services, visit here.