Ontada Collaborates with Datavant to Enable Faster Access to Market-Leading Oncology Insights

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontada®, a McKesson business and leader in community oncology real-world data, clinical education, and point of care technologies, has announced a strategic collaboration with Datavant, a health data platform, to include Ontada’s data in their health ecosystem. This collaboration aims to help life science companies quickly access Ontada’s real-world data, accelerating the discovery of critical insights that drive oncology innovation and improve the lives of cancer patients.

Ontada’s real-world data provides comprehensive insights throughout the patient journey, and a unique view of community cancer care, representing data from more than 2.4 million patients across more than 80 tumor types from The US Oncology Network (The Network). The Network is a leading organization of independent, community-based practices dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes.

"As the importance of real-world data in oncology continues to grow and the volume of data continues to increase, evaluating new data sources can be time-consuming," said Amy O'Sullivan, senior vice president and chief research officer at Ontada. "Our Life Sciences partners need a quick way to identify data sources that will meet their needs and support their efforts to transform cancer treatment. Through our collaboration with Datavant, we're enabling acceleration of fit-for-purpose data identification and time to insights, whether they be for generating real-world evidence, shaping commercial strategies, or developing new drugs."

“Anyone who has been impacted by cancer knows that access to new treatments cannot happen fast enough,” said Arnaub Chatterjee, President and GM of Life Sciences, Ecosystem, and Public Sector at Datavant. “We look forward to leveraging the breadth of the Datavant real world data ecosystem alongside Ontada’s community-level insights to power oncology health economics and outcomes research -- and to support all who are working to bring the next generation of life-altering oncology therapies to patients sooner.”

Ontada recently collaborated with Microsoft in October to leverage the company's artificial intelligence capabilities, transforming vast amounts of unstructured healthcare data into actionable insights. And through this collaboration with Datavant, Ontada’s data will enable researchers to maximize the potential of their data and extract valuable clinical information more effectively.

Ontada's proprietary database is fed by The Network, which treats one in five cancer patients in the U.S. and has particular expertise in community settings, where 85% of patients are treated. Through the collaboration with Datavant, Ontada's partners will now have secure, tokenized access to this representative database at their fingertips.

About Ontada®

Ontada is an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, Ontada was founded on the core belief that precise insights – delivered exactly at the point of need – can save more patients’ lives. We connect the full patient journey by combining technologies used by The US Oncology Network and other community oncology providers with real-world data and research relied on by all top 15 global life sciences companies. Our work helps accelerate innovation and powers the future of cancer care. For more information, visit ontada.com.

About McKesson Oncology and Specialty Solutions

It’s an unprecedented time for patients living with cancer as life sciences companies race to create new, cutting-edge therapies. With cancer care becoming more targeted, providers, life sciences companies, and payers face a multitude of challenges and complexity in the development of new treatments and making them accessible to patients in need. At McKesson, our unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping to address these hurdles and improve cancer and specialty care.