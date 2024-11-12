Credo and Net One Systems Join Forces to Bring Active Electrical Cables to the Japanese Market

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO) an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, is proud to announce its collaboration with Net One Systems, a leading IT and communications solution provider in Japan. This agreement marks the first time that Credo’s innovative HiWire Active Electrical Cables (AECs) will be distributed in the Japanese market, catering to the rapidly expanding generative AI infrastructure.

With Net One Systems as an official distributor, Credo AECs will deliver a critical solution for high-bandwidth and low-power communication networks which are essential for generative AI, hyperscale data centers, and advanced telecommunications buildouts. HiWire AECs provide several advantages over traditional Active Optical Cables (AOCs), including lower power consumption and greater flexibility in numerous configuration options—vital factors for businesses seeking to optimize performance while reducing operational costs.

“We are excited to partner with Net One Systems, an esteemed leader in the Japanese ICT landscape,” said Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo. “Our HiWire AECs are designed to meet the challenges of next-generation AI networks by delivering superior reliability, bandwidth, and energy efficiency compared to passive, direct attached copper. Together, we aim to support Japan’s AI-driven future with innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets.”

“By offering Credo's HiWire AEC cables to the Japanese market, we are enabling energy-efficient data centers and fostering sustainable growth for our clients while helping to contribute to an eco-friendly global environment,” explained Yusuke Fujita, Vice President of Business Development Division at Net One Systems. “Net One looks forward to working with Credo in delivering high-performance, low-power solutions for the next generation of AI data centers to our customers in the Japanese market.”

To learn more about the Credo products in this release go to the product pages linked here.

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. is a group of ICT experts with the ability to identify superior technologies and value. The company is committed to contributing to a sustainable society by providing services that create social and economic value through the utilization of these technologies. Net One Systems continuously monitors global cutting-edge technology trends, evaluates their combinations, and implements them. By practicing these technologies in-house, the company also delivers practical utilization know-how to its clients.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn and Twitter.