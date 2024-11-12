Fivetran Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate AI Innovation with Scalable Data Solutions

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, a global leader in data movement, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to offer scalable, secure data solutions for enterprises through Fivetran’s Managed Data Lake Service. This collaboration empowers organizations to efficiently centralize, manage and scale data in OneLake, part of Microsoft Fabric, addressing the growing demand for robust infrastructure to support artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) workloads.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft addresses the critical challenges enterprises face when scaling AI and machine learning initiatives: getting all your data in one place,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. “Our Managed Data Lake Service eliminates manual data engineering and ensures models are built on clean, compliant and AI-ready data. This collaboration empowers companies to innovate faster while adhering to the highest security and governance standards, including GDPR and HIPAA.”

As enterprises increasingly adopt cloud data lakes, Fivetran’s Managed Data Lake Service ensures a seamless replication of large datasets, reducing complexity while maintaining strict governance and security protocols. By automating data movement and pipeline validation, Fivetran significantly reduces development work and de-risks the process of getting all your data in one place, making it easier for businesses to adopt AI solutions and accelerate time-to-value.

"With the growing demand for AI and machine learning, businesses need scalable, secure solutions that streamline data management," said Dipti Borkar, Vice President & GM, Azure Data. "Our collaboration with Fivetran combines Microsoft Azure’s powerful cloud infrastructure including Microsoft Fabric with Fivetran’s automated data integration capabilities to help enterprises drive AI projects forward, unlocking data-driven insights across their organizations.”

This collaboration is part of Fivetran’s broader strategy to enhance enterprise data solutions across multi-cloud environments. In addition to Azure, Fivetran has strengthened its partnerships with Snowflake and Databricks, enabling businesses to maximize their data’s potential using advanced processing frameworks like Delta Lake and Iceberg for optimized analytics and AI workloads.

Fivetran’s recent Hybrid Deployment solution further supports industries with strict security and compliance needs by allowing businesses to run data pipelines within their own infrastructure, ensuring full control over sensitive data. Paired with its Managed Data Lake Service, Fivetran empowers enterprises to scale AI/ML initiatives with confidence.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, helps customers use their data to power everything from AI applications and ML models, to predictive analytics and operational workloads. The Fivetran platform reliably and securely centralizes data from hundreds of SaaS applications and databases into any cloud destination — whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Thousands of global brands, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue and Morgan Stanley, trust Fivetran to move their most valuable data assets to fuel analytics, drive operational efficiencies and power innovation. For more info, visit fivetran.com.