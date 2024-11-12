Intradiem Announces Partnership with Five9 to Enable Real-Time Contact Center Performance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intradiem today announced its partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider. This collaboration will help contact centers achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and employee satisfaction. Specifically, the partnership will drive positive customer experiences by leveraging Intradiem’s patented real-time contact center automation technology with Five9’s cloud-based CX platform.

Intradiem delivers superior agent and customer experiences while at the same time reducing operating costs. Real-time automation reveals critical untapped capacity by identifying and leveraging unexpected moments of opportunity. That allows contact centers to leverage time and other resources more efficiently, while helping agents stay engaged and work strategically rather than reactively.

“We’re thrilled with this opportunity to combine Intradiem’s contact center automation technology with Five9’s cloud-native CX platform,” said Jennifer Lee, Intradiem’s President & Co-CEO. “The combined power of our innovative solutions will enable contact centers to deliver great customer experiences by resolving their issues more efficiently, and with the human touch that customers crave.”

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Five9’s cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,450 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

At Intradiem, we believe the best technology is technology that supports humans. We are the only people-first customer service solution that has a real, long-lasting impact on your people, your customers, and your brand. We uncover, in real time, the untapped capacity in your contact center and give you the ability to use that capacity where it has the most impact. Time for Training, coaching, and wellness breaks – at the right time, every time. Automatic schedule updates. Call handling support. And with hard dollar savings that more than pay for itself. Intradiem: Contact center automation designed by humans, for humans.