nference Establishes AI Research Partnership with Parabilis Medicines in Colorectal Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nference today announced a strategic research and data science partnership with Parabilis Medicines, Inc. (“Parabilis”) focused on supporting the clinical development of Parabilis’ lead program, FOG-001, in colorectal cancer. This collaboration will provide Parabilis’ researchers with access to a vast repository of longitudinal, multimodal clinical data from millions of cancer patients sourced from top-tier medical institutions.

Powered by nference’s advanced machine learning models, the nSights platform will help to contextualize Parabilis’ single arm clinical trial data and inform target ID and clinical biomarker identification. The platform will help to accurately identify and characterize real world outcomes in patient cohorts that could benefit from Parabilis’ lead program, FOG-001, a beta-catenin inhibitor which is being investigated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for colorectal cancer, one of the most prevalent and challenging cancers worldwide.

“At nference, we are committed to advancing cancer care by harnessing AI and real-world patient journeys to unlock valuable insights that can drive better treatment outcomes,” said Dr. AJ Venkatakrishnan, SVP of Strategic AI Partnerships at nference.

“By leveraging our nSights platform and biomedical research capabilities, we aim to accelerate Parabilis’ groundbreaking work in developing Helicon™ therapeutics, offering new hope for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Aaron Mathias, VP of Business Development & Corporate Strategy at nference.

“We are excited about this collaboration with nference,” said Dr. Brandon Allgood, Chief Data Science Officer at Parabilis. “The nSights platform will enable us to tap into a large depth of real-world, multimodal clinical data, helping us identify optimal patient populations and improve the targeting of our programs. By combining advanced AI, robust computational methods, and a continuous learning system built on our growing data repository, we are creating a transformative platform that not only accelerates drug discovery and development but also increases the precision and success of our therapeutic programs.”

About nference

nference is unlocking the potential of healthcare data with AI, delivering real-world evidence, insights, and solutions informed by the most comprehensive multimodal data across all therapeutic areas. Our extensive de-identified, longitudinal data includes decades of clinical notes along with rich patient histories, vitals, lab tests, radiology images, digital pathology, genomics, and electrophysiology waveforms. Our federated data platform, comprised of premier healthcare organizations, including Mayo Clinic, Duke Health, Banner Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Emory Healthcare, enables advanced research and custom AI model development. With unprecedented access to data from over 40 million patient journeys, our partners can accelerate target discovery, optimize clinical trial design, and enhance lifecycle management. Follow nference on LinkedIn. Visit us at www.nference.com.

About Parabilis Medicines (Formerly FogPharma)

Parabilis Medicines™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for people living with cancer. Through its pioneering Helicon™ discovery platform, Parabilis is engineering precisely tuned, stabilized helical peptide therapeutics that have the potential to unlock a large number of traditionally undruggable targets. FOG-001, the company’s first-in-class TCF-blocking β-catenin inhibitor and lead clinical program, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study for patients with colorectal cancer and other solid tumors and is proof of the applicability of the platform to address undruggable intracellular protein-protein targets. The company is additionally advancing a pipeline of other first-in-class programs that target proteins known to be relevant to numerous cancers but considered intractable with traditional drug modalities. The versatility of the Helicon approach allows for the discovery of multiple targeting mechanisms, including functional protein-protein interaction inhibitors, bifunctional degraders, and radioligand therapeutics. Parabilis is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and is well-capitalized, with more than $500 million raised to date from leading life sciences investors. For more information, please visit: www.parabilismed.com.