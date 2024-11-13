UGG Debuts Second Campaign Featuring Post Malone

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Making its worldwide debut today, Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is proud to unveil a second global campaign with nine-time diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone, imagined through the eyes of Post Malone’s friend and campaign creative lead, Ramez “Mezzy” Silyan.

The partnership encompasses a global campaign, of which the second film debuts today. It features the UGG® men’s Heritage Pull-On TrailGazer and a partnership to bring Feel House, the brand’s multi-sensory retail experience, to life in Los Angeles later this month.

“ Creativity and community are at the core of everything I do,” said Post Malone. “Which is why it was such a special experience to bring together my friends and UGG, a brand I've legit worn since high school, for this new campaign.”

Post Malone involves his community–like producer and campaign co-creator Ramez “Mezzy” Silyan, longtime stylist Catherine Hahn, and photographer Adam DeGross–in everything he does, from creative collaborations to work behind the scenes. He is known for his genuine interactions with his creative crew and fans, both online and in person.​

“ Continuing my collaboration with Post Malone, this time alongside the iconic UGG brand, was seamless,” said Mezzy. “Both UGG and Post Malone are immediately recognizable brands, and I needed to find an overlap between the two. I immediately saw Post as a Lone Cowboy in the Old West. It felt incredibly natural, playing into Post's current laid-back modern country aesthetic while paying tribute to classic Spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s.”

Once again conceptualized and shot by friend and co-creator Mezzy, the global campaign, unmistakably coined “Post v. Post,” features Post Malone looking within himself, and what appears to be a duel, is Post ultimately happy and confident with himself. Reminiscent of a vintage Wild West film, Mezzy and his team captured the essence of the campaign on 35mm film with similar zoom lenses that were used years ago to combine aesthetics with a sleek and modern feeling. About the inspiration behind the campaign, Mezzy said, “ Rather than make something that felt and looked like a traditional ad, we opted for a stylized genre feel, something that builds up an expectation and quickly defies it.” To complement the campaign, stylist Catherine Hahn expertly curated Post Malone’s looks. Post v. Post will live globally through public relations, social media, and paid media, including OOH, and across the brand's stores and website.

Bold and disruptive, the new Heritage Pull-On TrailGazer is featured in the campaign on Post Malone. UGG® pulled its vintage Classic Ultra Boot out of its archive for all-weather, style-focused inspiration. With enhanced waterproof capabilities, these fashion-focused hybrids fuse recognizable UGG® brand codes, like The Twin Seam, Sun Logo Shape, and Twinface. Blending fashion and function, the Heritage Pull-On TrailGazer encourages all-day, any-environment wear and is available now for purchase at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

Heritage Pull-On TrailGazer, $200: When you need to go the distance, no matter the weather, get into the Heritage Pull-on TrailGazer. Rated to keep you warm in temps as low as -20ºC, these winter-ready boots are crafted with a waterproof, full-grain leather upper that's been seam-sealed for added protection from the elements. Inside, you’ll find our soft UGGplush™ blend and a genuine sheepskin collar lining designed to surround you in the rich Feel of UGG. The outsole has White Spider Rubber for enhanced traction.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $2 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg.

About Post Malone

A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generation’s literary geniuses.

Most recently, Post returned with two new singles, “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen and “Pour Me A Drink” with Blake Shelton, off his upcoming sixth album F-1 Trillion out August 16th. “I Had Some Help” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks, becoming “ the longest-running number one song of 2024.”

In 2023, he released his fifth album AUSTIN. That same year, he garnered a “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” GRAMMY® Award nomination for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years. In 2022, Post released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA history” with “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] reaching 20x platinum, or double diamond, in the United States. This makes it the first song to ever achieve this status, netting the biggest single of his generation.

In 2019, his third full-length album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, arrived at platinum status and eventually went triple platinum. It reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks. Hollywood’s Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “ the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

Post’s catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage] (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (Diamond), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), “White Iverson” (Diamond), “Better Now” (Diamond), and more. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn’t stop.

HIGH-RES CONTENT

Campaign photography credit: Adam DeGross

Campaign video credit: Ramez “Mezzy” Silyan

Product profile imagery credit: UGG®