Luvs Teams Up with Feeding America® to Support Families This Holiday Season

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luvs, a trusted diaper brand under Procter & Gamble, is excited to announce its continued partnership with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to help families this holiday season. This year, Luvs will donate more than 225,000 Luvs Platinum Protection diapers to two U.S. cities in need, Cincinnati and Milwaukee, ensuring that more families have access to the essentials they need to thrive. In addition, Luvs is launching a social giveaway, offering a lucky winner a full year’s supply of diapers and the opportunity to direct a donation to a Feeding America partner food bank of their choice.

Targeting Diaper Need in High-Demand Areas

Feeding America accepts more than just food to support communities; diapers are a critical, yet often overlooked, necessity for families. One in three low-income American families struggles to afford basic non-food household goods—including diapers*. Luvs is helping bridge this gap by providing the diapers necessary to keep children clean, healthy, and comfortable.

“No family should have to choose between providing food or diapers for their children,” said Jess Davidson Fernandes, Luvs Brand Director, P&G. “By partnering with Feeding America, Luvs is helping parents ensure their children’s well-being while alleviating some of the stress and financial burden they face. We understand that diaper need is a critical issue affecting millions of families across the country and we’re proud to be able to support families through this donation.”

Community Involvement Through LuvsGiving

This holiday season, Luvs is inviting parents and caregivers nationwide to join in the spirit of “LuvsGiving.” Through the LuvsGiving giveaway, one winner will receive a year’s supply of Luvs Platinum Protection diapers and will have the unique opportunity to choose a Feeding America partner food bank to receive a donation of Luvs diapers.

To participate in the giveaway, consumers can follow Luvs on Instagram and follow the entry instructions. Entries close Friday, 11/15 at 11:59 AM EST and the winner will be notified via DM. Must be 18+ and in the U.S. to enter. This giveaway is not affiliated with Instagram.

About Luvs:

Luvs Platinum Protection diapers offer parents affordable, high-quality diapers with up to 12 hours of Triple Leakguard Protection, soft materials for delicate skin, and fun prints. They are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens and latex (no natural rubber). Luvs Platinum Protection diapers are available in sizes newborn through 7 and can be found at retailers nationwide.

For more information on Luvs diapers, visit https://www.luvsdiapers.com or the brand's social media channels on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/luvsdiapers), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/luvs/) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@luvsdiapers).

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more

