Virtual, Inc. Champions Technology Innovation and Global Collaboration as Sponsor of ANSI World Standards Week

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc., a leading provider of professional services to standards and membership-based organizations, is proud to announce its sponsorship of ANSI World Standards Week, taking place November 12-14, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Hosted by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), this event brings together public and private-sector leaders from across the standards community to collaborate on priority issues and celebrate the achievements of global standardization.

With 25 years of experience driving standards across technology and other industries, Virtual delivers tailored management solutions that empower standards organizations to thrive in a complex global environment. Specializing in strategic guidance, operational leadership, and innovative marketing, Virtual supports standards organizations at every stage of their journey—from concept to global adoption.

"From transforming global connectivity to building trust in blockchain technology and advancing product sustainability, standards organizations are shaping the future of industries. At Virtual, we’re proud to support their efforts—helping them foster growth, drive adoption, and make a lasting impact," said Andy Freed, CEO of Virtual, Inc. "We look forward to participating in ANSI World Standards Week and promoting continued collaboration and innovation within the global standards community."

“From the beginning, PCI SSC has partnered with Virtual, Inc. in order to leverage their expertise in managing professional services, which allows us to continue delivering on our mission as a global standards body with a broad, evolving portfolio of data security standards,” said PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Executive Director Gina Gobeyn. “Their guidance is a core component of our organization’s growth and success.”

To learn more about Virtual's services for standards organizations, visit: https://www.virtualinc.com/services.

For information about ANSI World Standards Week, visit: https://www.ansi.org/events/standards-events/world-standards-week

