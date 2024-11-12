KYND and mShift Join Forces to Help Insurers Underwrite and Manage Cyber Risk Policies Within a Single Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KYND Limited, a leading innovator in cyber risk solutions, is proud to bring its expertise to Millennial Shift Technologies (mShift) insurance customers, providing accessible, actionable cyber risk insights through a seamless integration. Brokers using the mShift platform can now leverage KYND’s cyber risk reporting tools to streamline quoting, binding, and issuing cyber liability insurance policies, as well as to support ongoing risk portfolio management.

“We’re thrilled to welcome KYND as a partner in cyber risk insurance, empowering our customers to manage cyber risks more effectively and efficiently,” said Mark Meury, founder and CEO of mShift. “Our insurance clients rely on timely, actionable insights and real-time data to navigate cyber risk exposure with confidence. KYND’s solutions align perfectly with our commitment to supporting fast, informed, and profitable decisions in cyber liability management.”

KYND delivers end-to-end cyber risk management solutions, from risk selection to continuous portfolio monitoring and exposure management, with tailored models that adapt to specific industries and sensitivities. KYND brings to mShift insurers:

The ability to price policies accurately and quickly: Insurers can confidently make well-informed underwriting choices, and price policies objectively.

Reduction in loss ratios: KYND identifies vulnerabilities that lead to losses and claims, so insurers can avoid adverse selection. With KYND, insurers could reduce loss ratios by 3X by identifying and resolving critical Red Alert vulnerabilities.

Gain access to real-time data: KYND's proprietary technology consistently delivers fresh, accurate, and predictive data, crucial for optimal underwriting decisions. KYND's "always-on" approach ensures real-time data, providing an up-to-date view of an organization's cyber risk profile.

Get complex analysis at lightning speed: KYND's ability to deliver complex analysis at lightning speed makes it simple and accessible for underwriters to achieve profitability without the complications of noisy scoring systems.

This partnership with mShift gives KYND access to 30 of the top 100 brokerages in the US.

“We focus on the facts vs. uninformative scores, unlike traditional models,” said Ben Duffy, KYND’s Head of North America. “We provide models that adapt in real-time, designed for different market segments, risk sensitivities, and industries. This level of customization is crucial in the multi-dimensional world of cyber underwriting, where one-size-fits-all models simply don't work. We’re excited to partner with mShift to bring simple cyber risk insurance solutions to insurers across the U.S.”

For more information about KYND and its cyber risk solutions, visit https://www.kynd.io/insurance.

About KYND

KYND is a cyber risk solutions provider dedicated to demystifying complex cyber risks, making them more manageable for insurers and their clients. Our next-generation solutions empower partners to comprehensively assess, understand, and enhance their risk resilience with unprecedented ease. Through innovative approaches, KYND transforms the way cyber risks are handled, fostering a safer and more secure digital landscape for all stakeholders.

About Millennial Shift Technologies

Millennial Shift Technologies is a premier custom-branded e-trading platform suite designed to empower brokers with rapid quoting, binding, and policy issuance capabilities across multiple distribution channels, all while preserving the broker-underwriter relationship. Leveraging AI-driven data enrichment and assisted insights, our platform equips brokers with enhanced intelligence and actionable data to streamline decision-making. Founded in 2019, Millennial Shift Technologies is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and employs a distributed team across the United States. For more information, please visit https://mshifttech.com/.

