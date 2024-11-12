Eaton selected by the United States Air Force Research Laboratory to design innovative aerial refueling system

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton was awarded a $3.5M Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) contract to design a new podded refueling boom, enabling traditional and non-traditional tanker aircraft to perform safe in-flight refueling. Eaton received the contract from the AFRL Transformational Capabilities Office (TCO) after participation in the Air-to-Air Refueling Mechanism Digital Design Challenge by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Department of the Air Force.

Under the contract, Eaton will work closely with TCO, a unit that oversees planning and execution of innovative science and technology for AFRL, to develop the Small Hybrid Aerial Refueling Kit (SHARK). Eaton’s platform agnostic SHARK design will provide critical aerial refueling capability to a wide range of current and next-generation aircraft, including autonomous systems.

“We are proud to build upon our strong relationship with the U.S. Air Force by delivering a highly adaptable, platform agnostic refueling system that strengthens their operational capabilities and long-range power projection,” said John Sapp, president, Eaton’s Aerospace Group. “We look forward to redefining what’s possible for aerial refueling with this new technology.”

As the global leader in aerial refueling, Eaton has invested significant resources in developing modular boom solutions that meet the industry’s evolving needs. The company provides an expansive portfolio of custom-designed solutions ranging from aerial refueling boom offload systems and receptacles to hose and drogue systems, refueling probes and more. Over the last 100 years, Eaton has elevated aerial refueling from a novel concept to a staple of modern-day aviation, introducing the world’s first hose and drogue system and advancing technologies that power operational efficiency, safety and mission success.

Eaton delivers next-generation aerospace technologies to commercial, military and space markets across the globe. Designed to elevate aircraft performance, efficiency and safety, our comprehensive portfolio includes everything from hydraulic, fuel and oxygen systems to air and fluid conveyance, motion control and engine solutions.

