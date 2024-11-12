Reltio Announces Integration with ZoomInfo to Enrich Customer Data, Boost Sales and Marketing Effectiveness, and Drive Revenue Growth

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sales and marketing teams need a comprehensive 360-degree view of their customer and prospect data to be successful and drive revenue growth. They also need unified customer profiles with accurate, real-time information. Today at Web Summit, ReltioⓇ makes that possible by introducing Reltio Enrichment with ZoomInfo, which quickly and easily enriches customer data so companies can make sales and marketing decisions based on the most up-to-date insights.

Integrating Reltio’s cloud-native data unification platform with ZoomInfo’s industry-leading B2B data provides sales and marketing teams with a wealth of high-integrity, up-to-the-minute insights about customers and their relevant contacts—including 200+ unique company data attributes and critical contact information such as direct phone numbers, emails, management level, and job function.

“By integrating Reltio’s cloud-native, data-unification platform with ZoomInfo’s comprehensive company and contact data, we’re equipping sales and marketing teams with high-quality, real-time insights,” said Manish Sood, CEO and Founder of Reltio. “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to helping businesses make smarter, faster decisions built on enriched, trusted data, to drive better outcomes for our joint customers.”

Sood added, “We leveraged ZoomInfo to enrich our prospect data in our own award-winning, account-based experience transformation at Reltio. We began closing deals 31 days faster on average, demonstrating the power of this integration in driving business outcomes and generating revenue.”

Reltio Enrichment with ZoomInfo includes these essential features:

Customer data governance: Allows users to discover matching records from ZoomInfo and automatically merge the best-matched record with the customer profile.

Allows users to discover matching records from ZoomInfo and automatically merge the best-matched record with the customer profile. Enriched profiles: Provides quick enrichment of customer and prospect data from ZoomInfo, with real-time web services, batch, or on-demand frequencies, so data remains current.

Provides quick enrichment of customer and prospect data from ZoomInfo, with real-time web services, batch, or on-demand frequencies, so data remains current. Hierarchies and relationships: ZoomInfo’s parent/child company hierarchies can be brought in or constructed automatically during enrichment to view customers within their corporate structures.

ZoomInfo’s parent/child company hierarchies can be brought in or constructed automatically during enrichment to view customers within their corporate structures. Up-to-date contact data: ZoomInfo supports B2B businesses with comprehensive data – job titles, roles, email addresses, phone numbers, and more – a useful resource for sales, marketing, and other customer-facing teams.

ZoomInfo supports B2B businesses with comprehensive data – job titles, roles, email addresses, phone numbers, and more – a useful resource for sales, marketing, and other customer-facing teams. AI-driven innovation: Leverages Reltio Data Cloud’s pioneering GenAI and LLM for data unification; offers a GenAI-powered conversational assistant; uses horizontal pretrained ML models for entity resolution with semantic understanding.

“Reltio Enrichment with ZoomInfo gives users seamless access to ZoomInfo data, unlocking a comprehensive view of their customers and accelerating revenue growth,” said Sneh Kakileti, Vice President, Product Management at ZoomInfo. “In order to close deals, sales and marketing teams need constantly refreshed data about their target market. ZoomInfo continues to lead the industry in offering a wide variety of accurate company and business contact data, and doing so in a privacy-compliant manner.”

Both Reltio Multidomain MDM and Reltio Customer 360™ can be preconfigured for ZoomInfo organization and contact enrichment. Users no longer need to first define their base data model, matching algorithm, or integration APIs since they are configured out of the box. Reltio also provides a low-code/no-code editor if additional customization for the integration is required.

ABOUT ZOOMINFO

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams—all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

ABOUT RELTIO

At Reltio, we believe data should accelerate the speed of business and fuel your success. Our AI-powered data unification and management offerings deliver unified, trusted data where and when it's needed, so that enterprises can be responsive to changing business needs. Reltio Data Cloud™ (formerly “Reltio Connected Data™ Platform”) encompasses our entire ecosystem of solutions, including Reltio Customer 360™, Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Entity Resolution. Reltio Data Cloud unifies disparate data sources in real-time, creating a single, trusted source of truth. Leading enterprise brands across multiple industries around the globe rely on our award-winning data unification and management capabilities to improve efficiency, manage risk, and drive growth.

“Reltio” is a registered trademark, and “Reltio Customer 360”, “Reltio Data Cloud”, and “Reltio Connected Data Platform” are trademarks of, Reltio, Inc. All Rights Reserved.