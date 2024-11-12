Bojangles Selects GRUBBRR as Kiosk Provider Following Successful Pilot Program

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRUBBRR®, a leader in self-ordering and automation technology for the restaurant industry, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a kiosk provider for Bojangles. The announcement was made at Bojangles’ recent annual franchisee conference, where GRUBBRR showcased its innovative self-ordering solutions, which includes the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR, to attendees. The decision follows the successful completion of a pilot program in which the adoption of GRUBBRR's kiosks exceeded more than 50% in certain Bojangles locations. Additionally, Bojangles saw an increase in throughput, which led to improved operational efficiencies.

"We have been highly impressed with GRUBBRR since the outset of our dealings. Their team worked closely with ours to integrate their kiosk solution into our existing tech stack, making implementing the kiosks across our locations seamless,” said Richard Del Valle, CIO and Chief of Staff at Bojangles during the Bojangles’ annual conference. "The kiosks provide our guests with an additional way to place their orders, which significantly improved our operational efficiency and increased throughput. The results have exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to bring this technology to more of our locations in the coming months."

GRUBBRR’s self-ordering kiosks are designed to streamline the customer experience by reducing wait times, improving order accuracy, and driving higher average check sizes. The kiosks also provide an intuitive, user-friendly interface that enables customers to easily customize their orders, making the dining experience faster and more enjoyable.

"Bojangles is a brand that is focused on delivering exceptional service to its customers, and we’re thrilled to be part of their journey," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. "Our kiosks are designed to empower restaurants with the tools they need to enhance efficiency, increase throughput, and ultimately deliver a better guest experience. We look forward to rolling out our solution across Bojangles locations and driving measurable results."

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR’s award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, North Carolina, the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at around 820 company-owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and people along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Photos: HERE