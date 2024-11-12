InnoPhase IoT and Ingenic Launch AI-enabled Battery Powered Wi-Fi Camera Solution with 4K Video Support

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InnoPhase IoT, Inc., a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low power Wi-Fi-IoT, and Ingenic Semiconductor, announce an AI-enabled Wi-Fi battery camera reference design and development platform with 4K video and H.265 support. The collaboration pairs InnoPhase IoT’s power optimized Talaria TWO™ (T2) Wi-Fi platform and Ingenic’s T41 AI-enabled video ISP with deep learning algorithms for a complete power-optimized device with 2-4X battery life improvement. The platform’s ultra-low power (ULP) Wi-Fi enables a sufficient power budget to deliver AI functionality without affecting battery life. Applications include battery-based Wi-Fi cameras for video surveillance, video doorbells, baby and pet monitoring, patient monitoring, event monitoring, manufacturing, and retail.

The high power consumption of AI, Video ISP, and Wi-Fi made enabling a battery-operated camera with vision AI capabilities impossible. Power over Ethernet (POE) and wall-powered cameras were the only options, making installation, operation, and maintenance an expensive challenge. OEMs/ODMs now have access to a complete cloud-connected, easy-to-use battery-based AI camera solution with fast time to market for smart homes, building automation, and industrial IoT verticals.

With these latest solutions, InnoPhase IoT and Ingenic now offer a scalable battery-based video camera solutions portfolio: the T41+Talaria TWO for the high-end with AI and 4K video, the T31+T2 with INP3201 development kit supporting 2K video announced in 2023, and the cost-optimized T23+Talaria TWO, all featuring the same scalable architecture and long battery life advantages. Customers can select a platform to meet their performance and budget requirements.

“Until recently, the ability to enable battery-powered cameras with sufficient battery life was a key challenge for the wireless video camera industry. Now, thanks to various innovations, including ultra-low power Wi-Fi, the aggressive management of power consumption means there are not only battery-based camera solutions on the market with months to years of battery life but those which can now also implement traditionally power-hungry AI capabilities. The combination of InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO ultra-low-power Wi-Fi module and Ingenic’s T41 video processor with deep learning algorithms should spur a wave of new development in the wireless video market while enabling valuable new use cases and services,” said Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director, at ABI Research.

The InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO includes an integrated MCU that is used to power down the ISP in idle mode and to offload TCP-IP networking and cloud connectivity to Talaria TWO. Its “Always ON, Always Connected” capability enables recording to start upon sensing activity such as motion with very low latency and mitigated image loss while enabling a 1+ year battery life.

Ingenic’s T414K-camera ISP delivers 1.2 TOPS@Int8 AI engine and Magik AI platform for simplified and accurate AI and video processing at the device edge. Smart encoding delivers auto-adjustive rate control that reduces bitrate and retains image quality, lower cloud storage costs, increased local storage duration, and optimized video streaming. The AI+ battery camera dramatically reduces false alarms that previously affected battery endurance.

“Ingenic delivers AI capabilities combined with low-energy computing increasingly demanded for smart video devices,” said Zoro Li, Director of Video Sensing product line. “In an industry that’s constantly evolving, Ingenic and InnoPhase IoT technologies combine to provide the fastest, most advanced, and reliable solutions available today, enabling our collective customers to retain competitive differentiation and time to market advantage.”

“Our long-standing collaboration with Ingenic now extends to enabling AI capabilities critical for today’s battery-based video camera applications,” said InnoPhase IoT President and COO Wiren Perera. “Having significantly raised the bar for camera battery life, these new AI capabilities can raise the bar further by eliminating false alarms. Performance can scale further from presence detection through object identification to personal identification, ushering in a plethora of potential new use cases.”

Reference Design includes a complete battery-operated Wi-Fi video camera based on the Ingenic T41 ISP + Talaria TWO INP1014 module-based SDIO daughter card, image sensor, microphone and speakers, LEDs, USB-C connector, and battery connector power supply options, a T41 shut-off control by Talaria TWO for extended battery life, and on-board power measurement test points. Customers can download a fully integrated software development kit (SDK) with T41 Linux drivers, connection manager, cloud connectivity software, support for device provisioning over BLE, Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) and Firmware Over-Serial (FOS) updates, plus quick start, and user guides. The reference design is completely debugged, and a variety of design partners are available and familiar with the kit, accelerating time-to-development and time-to-market for OEMS/ODMs. The concept to market typically spans 6-9 months.

The T41 and Talaria TWO INP1014/INP1015 modules are available and can be purchased by contacting the respective Ingenic and InnoPhase IoT distributors. T41+Talaria TWO reference design with SDK are currently available and can be purchased by contacting InnoPhase IoT at sales@innophaseiot.com or Ingenic at marketing@ingenic.com. Visit InnoPhase IoT at Electronica 11/12-15, 2024, Munich, Germany, in our distribution and sales partner, Astute Group’s booth 520 in Hall B4 or schedule a meeting at the booth. Additionally, you can schedule a meeting with us at CES January 7-10, 2025 at the Venetian Towers, suite 29-221.

About InnoPhase IoT

InnoPhase IoT Inc., headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company dedicated to enable the promise of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Its flagship product, the Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset and modules deliver the world’s lowest power Wi-Fi radio to the rapidly growing untethered and battery-operated IoT device market. InnoPhase IoT enables end-to-end market-ready extreme low power wireless IoT solutions with extended battery life, a low total cost of ownership (TCO), high-performance wireless use cases and rapid time to market. For more information, contact info@innophaseiot.com or visit the InnoPhase IoT.com website.