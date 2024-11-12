Orange Romania and MATRIXX Software Deepen Digital Monetization Partnership

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and digital monetization solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with Orange Romania, a leading communications service provider (CSP) in Romania. The renewal follows the successful launch and continued growth of YOXO, the country’s first all-digital mobile brand.

“ The MATRIXX platform contributed to YOXO’s success since its 2020 launch thanks to its scalability and adaptability. The ability to quickly create and adjust new offerings plays a key role in our maintaining high satisfaction scores,” said Damian Dumitru, head of billing and convergent services, Orange Romania. “ MATRIXX’s click-not-code and configurable approach means we can roll something out in days or weeks, not months or years. In this competitive market, that represents a significant advantage.”

Within the first six months of launch, YOXO achieved impressive results in their market: a 90 percent customer referral rate, a threefold sales growth compared to non-digital channels and a Net Promoter Score 66 percent higher than the industry average. In 2023, YOXO reported 60 percent subscriber growth compared to the previous year, with a 100 percent increase in new customers in the fourth quarter alone. With MATRIXX delivering real-time customer control and monetization for Orange Romania, the app-centric experience allows customers to manage the end-to-end process from signing up to managing charges, balances and payments, to interacting with customer support all in one app.

YOXO’s development and operations teams have carefully planned and executed their IT strategy from the outset. The MATRIXX monetization solution was implemented directly by their development team after completing vendor training and with minimal, focused guidance from MATRIXX experts. The YOXO team remains self-sufficient today to plan, test and perform upgrades for their MATRIXX monetization environment. This ability to iterate without relying on third-party resources ensures faster turnaround and implementations, leaving YOXO in control of its own destiny.

“ The highly saturated nature of markets like Romania requires telcos to innovate or risk losing market share. The YOXO team’s command of the MATRIXX platform allows them to continually create high-quality, easy-to-use experiences for both existing and new customers,” said Marc Price, chief technology officer, MATRIXX Software. “ MATRIXX is providing them a crucial capability to actively make an impact in this competitive market — the potential is truly astounding.”

For more on Orange Romania’s rapid brand innovation powered by MATRIXX, read the case study.

