DPL teams up with Envestnet for data integration

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPL Financial Partners, the leading platform for commission-free annuities, today announced its live data integration with advisor technology provider Envestnet. The integrated feed allows users on Envestnet’s Wealth Management Platforms for advisors to report on annuity and insurance products on their platforms.

“Our integration with Envestnet is a key step to breaking down barriers that have made it difficult for advisors to use annuity solutions in the past,” said DPL Chief Growth Officer Tom Smith. “As more and more advisors make commission-free annuities and other insurance products a core part of their offering, they need to be able to report on these assets alongside other investments in clients’ portfolios. We are excited to bring these solutions to all Envestnet users in support of our shared mission to deliver better outcomes for clients and drive growth of advisors’ fee-only business model.”

The data feed from DPL into Envestnet is now live. The integration rolled out on an accelerated timeline in response to demand from advisors looking for daily information, including positions and value.

“The data feed we’ve created with DPL allows us to serve a broader base of advisors more holistically by addressing their needs to incorporate annuity and insurance assets as part of their clients’ overall portfolios,” said Envestnet Group President of Wealth Management Platform, Molly Weiss. “This partnership with DPL reinforces our commitment to enabling a complete advisor experience, including the work we do to enhance advisor workflows, make more informed asset allocation decisions and deliver more customized client solutions.”

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the leading insurance marketplace bringing best-in-class solutions from the nation's top carriers to registered investment advisors (RIAs), their clients and consumers. DPL's products, proprietary tools, and embedded technology in leading wealth management platforms enable RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products that offer competitive pricing and transparent, fiduciary implementation to meet a range of needs in the financial plan. www.dplfp.com

DPL Financial Partners and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This press release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm. Envestnet is not a licensed insurance agency and as such, does not sell or make any recommendations related to the purchase of annuity or insurance products.