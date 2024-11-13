BlueLinx Announces New Distribution Partnership with Oldcastle® APG to Stock RDI® Railing

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Oldcastle® APG to begin stocking the RDI® Railing portfolio of railing solutions. This partnership will expand BlueLinx’s product offerings in the Outdoor Railing category, driving growth and providing customers with high-quality, award-winning, innovative railing solutions.

BlueLinx is stocking RDI® Railing at its distribution centers in Richmond, VA; Frederick, MD; Indianapolis, IN; Atlanta, GA; and Chicago, IL. Leo Oei, VP of Product Management and National Accounts at BlueLinx, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Oldcastle APG to bring RDI® Railing to our distribution centers. This collaboration builds on our existing relationship with them and allows us to offer our customers a broader range of high-quality outdoor railing products. We are confident that this partnership will drive profitable sales growth for BlueLinx and expand the availability of trusted brands for our customers.”

“We are excited to expand our distribution partnership with BlueLinx and the addition of RDI Railing to their product offerings,” says Chris Hayn, Executive Vice President, Oldcastle Fence, Rail & Deck. “RDI Railing provides customers with unmatched railing solutions that add both beauty and functionality to every outdoor space. This allows us to bring our award-winning railing solutions to more customers in key areas throughout the country.”

This strategic partnership leverages BlueLinx’s distribution scale to provide its customers with superior products and services. By expanding the distribution of RDI® Railing, BlueLinx continues to enhance its product portfolio and meet its customers' evolving needs.

RDI® Railing includes several innovative products designed to enhance the look and functionality of outdoor spaces, including the brand’s industry-leading railings within cable, composite, and aluminum materials. The products offer a range of benefits, making them a popular choice for residential and commercial outdoor spaces because of their durability, versatility, ease of installation, aesthetics, safety, and sustainability.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing fifty states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.

About Oldcastle APG®

Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, is the leading provider of outdoor living solutions in North America with an award-winning portfolio that enables customers to Live Well Outside. Inspiring endless possibilities with enduring performance, its collection of premier building products create inviting outdoor spaces where people connect, reflect and recharge. The manufacturer's signature brands include Belgard® and Echelon® hardscape and masonry materials; Barrette Outdoor Living® and MoistureShield® fencing, decking and railing; Sakrete® and Amerimix® packaged concrete and mortar; Techniseal® sands, jointing technologies and surface protectors; PebbleTec® pool finishes; plus popular brands of landscape and gardening materials. For more information, visit OldcastleAPG.com.