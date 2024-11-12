EG America To Join the Axonet Retail Media Network

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axonet is excited to announce its partnership with EG America, the fifth-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with over 1,500 locations in almost 30 states, to enhance the advertising landscape for C-store shoppers. Beginning in early Q1 2025, the Axonet Retail Media Network will empower advertisers to engage EG America shoppers across various touchpoints, from offsite interactions to in-store experiences.

This partnership signifies Axonet’s expanding reach and capabilities within the retail media space and underscores its commitment to driving meaningful connections between brands and consumers. By leveraging EG America’s highly engaged audience, particularly through its SmartRewards loyalty program, Axonet is poised to deliver advertisers unparalleled opportunities to influence shopping behavior.

“EG America is one of the premier C-store chains in the US and their investments into customer experiences and digital touchpoints provide our advertisers with an exciting opportunity to meaningfully activate EG America shoppers and influence them on their path to purchase,” said Patrick Raycroft, CEO and Co-Founder of Axonet. “We are thrilled to partner with the innovative team at EG America to help deliver positive customer experiences and empower our advertisers to reach shoppers in their path to purchase.”

EG America's decision to join the Axonet Retail Media Network reflects its ongoing commitment to technological innovation and a best-in-class customer experience. Through this strategic partnership, the company will leverage cutting-edge solutions to enhance the shopping journey, further personalize offers and promotions for SmartRewards customers and strengthen brand partnerships.

For consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands, this alliance presents new possibilities for targeted advertising throughout the buying journey. Advertisers will have the ability to activate EG America shoppers at critical points—from digital engagement to in-store promotions—enhancing how they interact with potential customers. This partnership marks a pivotal shift in how CPGs can leverage retail media to maximize their impact and drive sales.

“We’re constantly innovating to elevate the guest experience and offer impactful solutions for our brand partners,” said John Carey, President and CEO at EG America. “By leveraging Axonet’s technology and our extensive network of stores and SmartRewards members, we’ll provide CPG brands with a powerful platform to reach consumers at key moments in their shopping journey. This partnership is a win-win for EG America, our guests, and the brands we partner with, and we look forward to the exciting possibilities it unlocks.”

For more information about the partnership and upcoming initiatives, please contact Media Contact: Jenn Olsen | info@axonet.io

About EG America

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. As the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores, we are committed to becoming America’s preferred ‘one-stop’ destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality grocery and fuel products, and supporting the communities in which we live and work. EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK & Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the US. For more information about EG America, visit us at eg-america.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Axonet

Axonet improves shopper experiences and omnichannel marketing performance transparency by aggregating and normalizing store, SKU, and loyalty purchase data at scale across a nationwide network of C-store retailers. We facilitate an improved value exchange between retailers, CPG brands, and the difficult to reach audience of high frequency, impulse-driven, and immediate consumption convenience guests. Axonet is the aggregated retail media network, purpose-built for the convenience industry. For more information about Axonet, visit us at axonet.io.