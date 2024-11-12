Advantage Capital Invests in Three Affordable Housing Developments in Georgia to Bring 623 Homes to Low-Income Families in the State

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Capital, a leading impact investment firm that invests with intention in underserved areas and expands access to affordable housing opportunities across the country, today announced the financial closing of three Georgia affordable housing developments to bring 623 housing units to Atlanta and nearby Lawrenceville, Ga. The homes will be made available to families and seniors earning at or below the household area median income.

Advantage Capital leveraged more than $53 million in state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to finance the development of the following much-needed housing opportunities:

The Flats at Stone Hogan in Atlanta, a $99.9 million new construction, 256-unit multifamily development.

The Villas at Stone Hogan in Atlanta, a $68.9 million new construction, 192-unit, age-restricted (55 and older) development.

Applewood Towers in Lawrenceville, a proposed acquisition and rehabilitation of two adjacent properties – Applewood Towers I and Applewood Towers II. Both properties were originally built with HUD Section 202 financing and serve seniors 62 and older.

“Residents in Georgia, including seniors, face a significant challenge amid rising housing and rental costs, limited housing availability, and other barriers,” said Tori Cook, Vice President at Advantage Capital. “We are pleased to be working with LIHTC developers to help address the affordable housing shortage in Georgia and ultimately provide individuals and families in the state with more options.”

The developer for the two Stone Hogan properties is Zimmerman Properties, and the developers for the Applewood Towers combined property is Mansermar Development and Rebuild America.

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital is a leading impact investment firm with an emphasis on driving capital to underserved areas. The firm provides flexible financing to growth-ready entrepreneurs and industries located in communities that often lack access to conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4 billion in more than 900 companies to support more than 70,000 quality jobs. The firm also invests with intention in affordable housing developments and renewable energy solutions to grow economies and communities. Learn more at Advantagecap.com.

