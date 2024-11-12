SCI Lease Corp and Lucid Forge Partnership to Expand Leasing for the Leading EV Brand

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In another strategic move that strengthens their portfolio, SCI Lease Corp, a leading Canadian automotive leasing company, announces a partnership with California-based Lucid, maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles.

“We are excited to add Lucid to the elite list of automotive manufacturers we partner with who provide an industry leading, stand-alone leasing program to their consumer,” says SCI Lease Corp President and CEO, Alan Bird. “Lucid has positioned itself as a leading EV brand based on the quality, performance and technology of their product. We are thrilled to be working with them as they introduce their vehicles to the Canadian market.”

Working together with Lucid, drivers in Canada can now access flexible, transparent, and competitive leasing options, giving them even more ways to get behind the wheel of the groundbreaking Lucid Air. The full range of options, including introductory lease rates, can be found at https://lucidmotors.com/en-ca or https://lucidmotors.com/fr-ca.

This partnership further solidifies the commitment by the SCI Lease Corp team to transform their leasing business to meet the needs of the 21st century shopper via an exclusive partnership with technology provider taq Automotive Intelligence.

“As a valued partner, we fully support SCI Lease Corp’s vision to evolve the Canadian leasing landscape by going fully digital,” says taq President John Currado. “We are thrilled that Lucid retailers and consumers will benefit from using our platform to facilitate their leases through SCI Lease Corp.”

ABOUT SCI LEASE CORP –

Established in 2015, SCI Lease Corp is a privately owned Canadian-based national automotive leasing company, strongly committed to offering competitive leasing programs via partnerships with OEMs and their Dealer networks. With an innovative vision, we are driven to deliver value through exceptional customer experiences with care and excellence.