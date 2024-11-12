Future Capital Partners with SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform to Integrate Customized 401(k) Solutions for Registered Investment Advisors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Capital, a tech-enabled registered investment advisor (RIA) specializing in personalized retirement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and technology integration with SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform. Through this collaboration, Future Capital's recently launched Construct platform will be integrated into Black Diamond, providing more than 2,700+ Wealth Management firms with direct access to manage their clients' held-away 401(k) assets.

The partnership enables seamless data flow between the two platforms and will allow advisors to access the Future Capital Solution directly from Black Diamond. Advisors will have direct access to Future Capital's advisor portal to manage held-away assets. At the same time, clients can view their accounts via the Black Diamond Client Portal, ensuring a fully integrated experience.

For households with between $100,000 to $2 million of liquid net worth, a staggering 56% of their assets are held in retirement accounts, often out of reach for advisors.† Future Capital aims to bridge this gap, providing advisors with the tools and resources needed to manage these critical retirement assets as part of a holistic wealth management strategy.

"Our partnership with SS&C Black Diamond represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower advisors with the tools they need to provide truly holistic wealth management," said Jay Jumper, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Future Capital. "By integrating Construct into the Black Diamond platform, we're making it faster and easier for advisors to efficiently manage all of their clients' assets in one place, including complex held-away retirement accounts."

Construct, which Future Capital launched in June, combines advanced workplace asset management tools and expert support into an easy-to-use platform. The solution enables advisors to build custom allocations and exercise full discretion over clients' 401(k) assets without triggering custody or requiring additional technology or staffing.

"At SS&C Black Diamond, we are committed to delivering tools which enable advisors to elevate their service offerings," said Eli George, Vice President of Wealth Strategy, Data Services & Partnerships at SS&C Advent. "Integrating Future Capital's technology into our platform provides users with an efficient, seamless way to manage retirement assets, driving operational efficiency and deeper client relationships."

The integration with Black Diamond follows Future Capital's launch of Construct, collectively underscoring Future Capital's commitment to driving innovation in the convergence of wealth and retirement planning.

To learn more about Future Capital's integration with SS&C Black Diamond or to schedule a demo, visit futurecapital.com/partnerships/blackdiamond/overview.

About Future Capital

Future Capital is an industry-leading WealthTech firm with a superior 20-year track record. Our unwavering commitment lies in empowering individuals with advanced digital tools, customized 401(k) managed account solutions, and essential personalized guidance, enabling them to make well-informed decisions regarding their retirement assets. With a comprehensive range of retirement solutions, we serve as a trusted partner for stakeholders across the retirement value chain, from broker-dealers, large RIAs, and recordkeepers, to advisors, plan sponsors, and plan participants. For more information about our industry-leading solutions, please visit FutureCapital.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

© 2024 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. The Black Diamond Wealth Platform is a product of SS&C Advent, a division of SS&C.

Future Capital is unaffiliated with SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., SS&C Advent, Black Diamond, and their affiliates.

†Source: Envestnet Trends Report 2023-24: Accelerating Toward the Future of Financial Advice.