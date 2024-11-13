CVD Equipment Corporation Receives $3.5M Follow On Chemical Vapor Infiltration System Order

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition and thermal process equipment, announced today that it has received a follow on order for a production Chemical Vapor Infiltration (CVI) system valued at approximately $3.5 million. The system is intended to be used to produce advanced, energy efficient materials for use within gas turbine engines.

CVD Equipment is a leading manufacturer of Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), CVI and Tow-Coating equipment for use in the aerospace industry. Advanced materials including Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) are being used in gas turbine engines to enable greater fuel efficiency as they are lighter in weight and require less cooling compared to conventional nickel-based components.

CVD Equipment offers standard products to support the aerospace market including CMC manufacturing for gas turbine engines and for applications in hypersonics requiring ultra-high temperature ceramic coatings. Product solutions include tow coating systems that enable the infiltration of ceramic material onto Silicon Carbide (SiC) fiber, CVI process equipment for the infiltration of SiC preforms as well as low pressure CVD systems to deposit silicon coatings as bond coats onto CMC components. CVD Equipment also manufactures R&D systems to enable next generation materials development as well as large scale systems to support high volume manufacturing.

“We are pleased to see that the aerospace industry continues to recover from the impact to air travel caused by the global COVID pandemic. Growth is now projected over the next decade for the aerospace and defense market. We have added to our product line in 2024 with the addition of a CVI system for CMCs, a second-generation silicon bond coat system and an advanced ceramic matrix system in addition to our legacy tow coat system for CMCs. We remain dedicated to support our customer’s production scale up as well as their research and development efforts. This order expands our installed base of standard CVI production systems,” said Emmanuel Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, thermal and physical vapor transport process equipment, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites), high power electronics (silicon carbide), and EV battery materials / energy storage (carbon nanotubes, graphene, and silicon nanowires). Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

