Forge, GloveBox and Majesco Unite to Elevate Data and Document Access Across Agencies and MGAs

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud intelligent insurance solutions for insurance business transformation, announced a groundbreaking three-way integration designed to transform document streaming between MGAs, agencies, and policyholders. This partnership is set to drive new levels of efficiency, reducing service time and costs, while elevating the overall insurance experience for all stakeholders.

This partnership introduces key innovations in document streaming technology:

Seamless Document Streaming: The integration automates the flow of policyholder data and documents, drastically reducing manual processing time and minimizing service-related efficiencies.

The integration automates the flow of policyholder data and documents, drastically reducing manual processing time and minimizing service-related efficiencies. Simplified Data Integration: Built on Majesco’s advanced system, this integration allows for a streamlined connection of data across all partners, ensuring smooth and efficient information exchange.

Built on Majesco’s advanced system, this integration allows for a streamlined connection of data across all partners, ensuring smooth and efficient information exchange. Immediate Impact: Already successfully used by Acuity Insurance, this integration was implemented with Forge Insurance, where it will further improve service delivery, reducing time spent on non-revenue-generating tasks.

“ This integration exemplifies our commitment to simplifying workflows, reducing costs, and elevating service experiences for agencies, MGAs, and policyholders,” says Ryan Mathisen, CEO of GloveBox. “ By partnering with Majesco and Forge, we are creating an impactful solution that supports the dynamic needs of the insurance industry today.”

This integrated solution is available immediately to joint customers of Majesco and GloveBox with Forge Insurance leading the charge as an early adopter. By implementing this new document streaming technology, Forge is positioned as a preferred partner in the quoting process, aligning with the industry’s demand for streamlined service and heightened efficiency. This partnership underscores the shared mission of GloveBox, Majesco and Forge Insurance to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive value and satisfaction across the insurance landscape.

“ As a forward-looking company committed to driving innovative change, we’re thrilled to partner with industry leaders like Forge and GloveBox,” says Adam Elster, CEO at Majesco. “ This collaboration not only strengthens our shared vision to innovate but also establishes new standards in service efficiency, ease of doing business for agents, and customer interactions. Together, we are unlocking powerful new ways to streamline workflows, reduce operational costs, and provide the seamless service today’s agents and customers deserves.”

For more information on Majesco solutions, please visit www.majesco.com.

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&AH insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what is next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from MGAs, greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers and reinsurers, rely on Majesco’s intelligent SaaS platforms solutions, with GenAI powered insurance data analytics, of core, data, analytics, distribution, underwriting, loss control, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 1000+ successful implementations and 90% of our customers in the cloud we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

**About GloveBox**

Founded in 2019, GloveBox is a pioneer in creating digital solutions for the independent insurance industry, focusing on enhancing the client experience and streamlining operations.

**About Forge Insurance**

Forge Insurance is an innovative provider focused on delivering superior service experiences through efficient, tech-driven solutions. By partnering with MGAs and agencies, Forge aims to simplify insurance processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.