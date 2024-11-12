Strata Clean Energy Enters into 20-Year Tolling Agreement with Arizona Public Service for 400 MWh White Tank Energy Storage Project

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strata Clean Energy is excited to announce a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS) for the 100 MW/400 MWh White Tank Energy Storage project, located near Avondale in Maricopa County, AZ. The project is anticipated to be completed and integrated into the APS energy grid in April 2027.

This latest agreement underscores Strata's commitment to expanding its 7 GWh storage pipeline in Arizona, with over 1.6 GWh of storage currently under construction. These initiatives reflect a company strategy aimed at enhancing clean energy solutions to meet the significant and growing energy demands in the region.

“Strata has a pipeline of clean energy projects across the United States that provide effective solutions for power companies to strengthen the grid,” said Tiago Sabino Dias, Chief Development Officer at Strata Clean Energy. “Our experience in developing projects like White Tank enables us to support utilities like APS in reaching their energy goals.”

“Strata has been committed to investing in Arizona for the past five years as part of our growth strategy to develop high-quality utility-scale projects in the region,” said Markus Wilhem, CEO of Strata. “Our strong partnership with APS, combined with the expertise of our Scottsdale team, is essential in executing this strategy.”

Under the new tolling agreement, APS will have the flexibility to charge and discharge the system as needed, while Strata will ensure the system's capacity, reliability, and efficiency throughout the duration of the agreement.

In June 2023, APS, Arizona's largest electric company, issued an All-Source Request for Proposal (RFP) to procure approximately 1 GW of resources, including 700 MW of renewable energy, in line with its Integrated Resource Plan. As part of the RFP, the White Tank Energy Storage project was awarded this contract, joining Strata’s Justice Energy Storage Project, which was awarded a contract earlier this year.

“During periods of the day when energy demand is highest, APS customers benefit from flexible resources that can quickly serve them with reliable electricity,” said Brian Cole, APS Vice President of Resource Management. “The White Tank Energy Storage project will help increase our growing portfolio of innovative energy storage technologies. Resources like this store electricity generated when solar power is abundant. APS operators can later release it to our smart grid to meet customers’ needs when the sun is setting and energy usage increases.”

Strata Clean Energy and its affiliates are a vertically integrated company specializing in solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M). With over 170 projects in operation and more than 6 GW of solar and 22 GWh of storage in development, Strata is a leader in the clean energy sector, with a strong presence in the Western U.S. and offices in Denver and Scottsdale.

Strata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively “Strata”) are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, over 6 GW of PV solar and 22 GWh of storage in development, and 4.2GW under management across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class projects by imposing industry-leading quality assurance standards on our global manufacturers and suppliers, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for our customers. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at http://www.stratacleanenergy.com.