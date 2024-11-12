Rancher Government Solutions and Buoyant Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Secure Kubernetes Management for Federal Agencies

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leader in secure, interoperable, cloud native, Container and Kubernetes management tailored for the U.S. Government, today announced a strategic partnership with Buoyant, the creators of Linkerd, the industry-leading open-source service mesh. This collaboration aims to deliver robust, secure, and scalable Kubernetes management solutions specifically designed to meet the rigorous requirements of federal agencies.

The partnership will combine the best of RGS’s enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform with Buoyant’s lightweight, high-performance service mesh, Linkerd, to provide enhanced security, reliability, and observability for mission-critical applications deployed in Kubernetes environments. Together the two companies will offer integrated solutions that address the unique compliance, security, and performance needs of government customers.

“Ensuring security, compliance and performance in containerized environments is crucial for federal agencies,” said Brandon Gulla, Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government Solutions. “Our partnership with Buoyant strengthens our commitment to delivering highly secure Kubernetes solutions that empower federal organizations to achieve their modernization goals while maintaining compliance with stringent security standards.”

Buoyant’s Linkerd service mesh, known for its simplicity, security-first architecture, and lightweight design, complements RGS’s Kubernetes management offerings by providing end-to-end encryption, zero-trust networking, and enhanced observability. This integrated solution will enable government agencies to effectively manage their Kubernetes clusters, while ensuring secure service-to-service communications and maintaining high performance.

“We’re excited to partner with Rancher Government Solutions to bring Linkerd’s powerful service mesh capabilities to federal customers,” said William Morgan, CEO of Buoyant. “From FIPS-validated encryption of data in transit, to zero trust network security built on audited, memory safe foundations, Buoyant and RGS together are uniquely positioned to address critical needs around security, compliance, and optimization in the federal space.”

This partnership will provide government organizations with a secure and compliant Kubernetes stack that ensures high availability, resiliency, interoperability, and security for both on-premises and cloud-native environments. The combined solution is designed to meet the requirements of critical federal programs, empowering agencies to securely accelerate their digital transformation to meet tomorrow’s challenges today.

Read the “Achieving Zero Trust and FIPS Compliance with Buoyant and Rancher Government Solutions” White Paper here: https://ranchergovernment.com/partners-buoyant

About Rancher Government

Rancher Government is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, Linux, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open-source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S.-based American citizens who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Civilian Agencies. For more information, visit www.ranchergovernment.com.

About Buoyant

Buoyant is the creator of Linkerd, the first open-source service mesh for cloud-native applications. Linkerd provides a lightweight, high-performance solution for securing, observing, and managing service-to-service communication in Kubernetes environments. Buoyant is dedicated to ensuring that organizations can adopt cloud-native technologies without compromising on performance or security. For more information, visit www.buoyant.io.