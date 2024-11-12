ACVIM and IDEXX Partner to Provide Free Educational Offerings for ACVIM Residents

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) is excited to announce a new endorsement partnership with IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., of complimentary resident-focused educational resources through their SpringBoard program. This partnership ensures access to high-quality content, evaluated and endorsed by ACVIM, that meets the standards of scientific accuracy and professional relevance for our specialists in training.

The demand for reliable online educational content is growing, and as a leader in the field, ACVIM remains committed to enhancing the knowledge and skills of its future members. By curating and endorsing top-tier educational materials, ACVIM empowers its residents and specialists to remain at the forefront of veterinary medicine.

This new collaboration marks the first-ever ACVIM-endorsed education initiative and aligns with ACVIM’s mission to be the trusted leader in veterinary education, discovery, and medical excellence while fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement. ACVIM plans to expand this initiative by endorsing additional programs in the future.

The SpringBoard program delivers the specific, advanced education residents require to be successful in the pursuit of their chosen specialty, making them an ideal partner in delivering resources that meet the needs of future veterinary specialists. Residents will benefit from a wealth of educational offerings designed to help them excel in their careers.

“One of ACVIM’s key organizational priorities is engaging and supporting ACVIM Candidates, and this partnership is a reflection of that commitment,” said Shannon Carter, ACVIM CEO. “By endorsing these educational resources, we are ensuring candidates have access to credible, high-quality materials that are relevant to their professional growth and development. This partnership not only enhances the learning experience but also underscores ACVIM’s dedication to helping future specialists succeed in their veterinary careers.”

Through this collaboration, ACVIM and IDEXX are working to shape the future of veterinary care by equipping residents with the tools and knowledge needed to provide exceptional service to patients and clients.

About ACVIM

The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to improving the lives of animals and people through the education, training and certification of specialists in veterinary internal medicine, discovery and dissemination of new medical knowledge, and increasing public awareness of advances in veterinary medical care. The ACVIM is the international certifying organization for veterinary specialists in cardiology, large animal internal medicine, neurology, nutrition, oncology and small animal internal medicine with over 3,000 members worldwide.

About IDEXX Laboratories Inc., SpringBoard Program

SpringBoard was established in collaboration with Vetbloom in June of 2023 with the intent to provide equitable access for residents to expert specialist-sourced interactive learning focused in key areas such as physiology, and pathophysiology. IDEXX Laboratories Inc., SpringBoard is guided by the vision to continuously grow high-value resources for veterinary residents at all levels of training.