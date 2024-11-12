Philadelphia Eagles and Braskem “Tackling STEM” Program Empowers Youth Across the Greater Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Philadelphia Eagles and Braskem, (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a global market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, have enhanced their partnership with the launch of their new STEM education program, Tackling STEM, for the 2024-2025 academic school year. Tackling STEM is an education program that delivers free digital and hands-on interactive STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education opportunities to students in the Greater Philadelphia area with over 20 schools participating. The program is supported by Science of Sport, a nonprofit organization that teaches kids STEM through sports.

Tackling STEM is designed for middle school students. This year, the program has the potential to reach up to 10,000 students in the Greater Philadelphia Area, providing enlightening perspectives on STEM learning as well as introducing them to new STEM career opportunities.

"The Eagles and Braskem are equally invested in supporting the Greater Philadelphia region through community development, sustainability, and academic advancement," said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "We are thrilled to continue leveraging our partnership to provide accessible educational opportunities to Philadelphia youth and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders."

This partnership provides participating schools with engaging activities that address learning loss and measurable improvement in students' appreciation of STEM. The program is also designed to provide professional development opportunities for teachers focusing on the STEM curriculum and includes STEM Field Trip opportunities for the local community to bring greater awareness to STEM education and social-emotional learning through interactive activities. This spring, the Eagles and Braskem will host 300 Tackling STEM students at Lincoln Financial Field for a one-of-a-kind, educational field trip. Students will participate in interactive STEM activities and receive a tour of the stadium.

Mark Nikolich, CEO Braskem America, stated, “We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the sixth year of our successful STEM youth education partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles. Braskem and the Philadelphia Eagles share a passion for investing in the communities we are proud to be a part of. Our new STEM program, Tackling STEM, offers a truly unique platform to further strengthen thousands of students' access to these subjects with enhanced STEM education and career opportunities. By empowering kids with the tools, they need to expand their ambitions for learning, we are inspiring a love for STEM and creating a brighter future for our next generation of leaders.”

Since the Philadelphia Eagles and Braskem first launched their STEM initiative in 2018, the program has reached almost 15,000 students across elementary and middle schools in the Greater Philadelphia area.

With Braskem’s North American headquarters located in Philadelphia, the company plays a significant role in production chains that are essential to economic development and creating sustainable solutions that improve people’s lives in areas such as healthcare, housing, food, transportation, and more. As a result, Braskem values the opportunity to contribute to STEM education in the Greater Philadelphia Area and provide students insight into career opportunities available to them.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented toward people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 9,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, and exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with five production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a Renewable Innovation Center in Lexington, MA focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

Braskem on English social media:

www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal

www.linkedin.com/company/braskem

Philadelphia Eagles social media:

www.facebook.com/philadelphiaeagles

www.linkedin.com/company/philadelphia-eagles

X: @Eagles

Instagram: @philadelphiaeagles