Benjamin Moore Expands Partnership with Roadie to Accelerate Paint Delivery for DIYers and Professionals

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For painting contractors working on tight timelines or parents eager to surprise their kid with a refinished bedroom, getting the job done quickly is the key to success. That’s why Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, color and coatings, has partnered with Roadie to offer same-day delivery so projects don’t have to be delayed.

With consumers demanding quick delivery, companies like Benjamin Moore are answering the call and realizing significant benefits. According to a recent Roadie survey, companies that invested in same-day delivery reported higher customer satisfaction (80%), increased sales (70%) and improved retention rates (66%).

“Beyond providing best-in-class premium paints for any project, Benjamin Moore is committed to supporting independent retailers and painting contractors in offering their respective customers the highest-quality service throughout the painting process,” said Mindy Murphy, vice president, customer segmentation marketing at Benjamin Moore. “Since our partnership with Roadie began in 2020, we’ve been able to expand the same-day delivery offering and make it more accessible to our retailer network, enabling them to meet higher consumer demand.”

So far, many retailers have helped their customers finish their projects faster when they make use of their delivery offerings. The Roadie crowdsourced network of drivers enables Benjamin Moore’s retailers to provide same-day delivery for a wide range of paint products within a 20-mile radius in as little as three hours.

“Getting a painting project done on time is critical to success, regardless of whether you’re a pro or an excited parent finishing the nursery before the baby comes,” said Marc Gorlin, founder and CEO of Roadie. “That sense of urgency begins with the customer, and smart retailers want to serve those needs by offering same-day delivery options. Through our partnership, Benjamin Moore is helping retailers meet customers where they are – at home or the job site, bringing color into homes one gallon at a time.”

This innovative approach to same-day delivery could serve as a model for other industries where product manufacturers work with independent retailers. By participating, brands can help their retail partners meet customer expectations for speed and convenience and be the brand of choice.

Roadie enables brands and retailers to be more flexible, whether that’s offering speedy same-day delivery or handling oversized, bulky orders that might be otherwise difficult to deliver. The Roadie network of more than 200,000 independent drivers nationwide enables delivery to over 97% of U.S. households, providing coverage that’s critical for retailers looking to serve their local customers.

Learn more about how crowdsourced delivery positively impacts business operations for retailers.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS Company, is a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie offers businesses fast, flexible, and asset-light logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. Roadie enables local delivery to more than 97% of U.S. households by providing access to more than 200,000 independent drivers nationwide – allowing businesses to offer their customers delivery optionality for almost any industry, from airlines to artisans.

Roadie’s solutions include: local same-day delivery, delivery from warehouses with in-house sortation, oversized delivery, sustainable delivery, returns and more. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world’s leading paint, color and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colors, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.