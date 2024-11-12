StackAdapt is Building an Integration on the Shopify Platform to Optimize Merchant Campaign Efficiency

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), a leading multi-channel advertising platform, proudly announces its latest integration with Shopify, a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, with a new app on the Shopify App Store. Today, Shopify merchants and marketers can seamlessly integrate with StackAdapt to expand their businesses by easily installing the StackAdapt pixel, capturing customer events hassle-free, and effortlessly creating hyper-targeted audiences.

Shopify store owners can now automatically install the StackAdapt pixel through Shopify ’s App Store or directly from StackAdapt. This integration enables users to onboard pixels and audience activations, tracking conversion events for monitoring and optimization, and creating high-intent audiences based on these events.

"Enabling Shopify merchants to activate their first-party data through a simplified pixel onboarding process represents a major step forward in e-commerce advertising," said Vitaly Pecherskiy, CEO of StackAdapt. "Our integration not only minimizes the complexities associated with digital advertising but also opens up new opportunities for merchants to connect with their audience in a more meaningful and personalized way."

StackAdapt also offers predefined templates that enable users to define their audiences with rule-based segmentation. By utilizing real-time customer data for dynamic audience creation and providing easy access to first-party data, the integration increases ad relevance and optimizes campaign performance, ultimately boosting ROI.

This integration addresses key merchant challenges by simplifying the installation of pixels on Shopify storefronts, reducing manual efforts, and streamlining the process of creating precise retargeting and lookalike audiences while adapting to the evolving need for first-party data collection as third-party data phases out.

With the e-commerce sector projected to reach eight trillion by 2027, targeted and efficient advertising becomes increasingly crucial. This integration positions StackAdapt for future enhancements, such as customer data platform (CDP) integrations, email targeting, and dynamic creative optimization (DCO).

This announcement highlights StackAdapt's unique position in the market, as it offers a direct integration with Shopify that most competitors currently do not provide. By enabling Shopify merchants to leverage their first-party data in a cookieless world, StackAdapt enhances their ability to effectively engage customers throughout the purchasing funnel.

For additional information about StackAdapt's Shopify integration and to explore its benefits, visit the StackAdapt platform or the Shopify App Store.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute, and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest performing and easiest to use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.