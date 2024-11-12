John Soules Foods Selects ISNetworld® to Help Streamline Contractor Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that John Soules Foods, a leading producer in the value-added protein industry, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help John Soules Foods streamline its contractor management program, enhance health and safety awareness, and use ISNetworld tools included in its subscription, such as insurance reviews and badging capabilities.

“Our priority has always been making quality food while maintaining the highest safety standards throughout our operations,” said Jamal Mohammed, Head of Operational Excellence & Engineering at John Soules Foods. “Partnering with ISN allows us to take a more proactive approach to managing contractor safety and compliance and helps ensure our contractors meet the rigorous standards we uphold in every aspect of our business.”

Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, John Soules Foods is known for its great tasting food, including fully cooked, fresh and frozen chicken and beef for retail, foodservice, and industrial customers. The company will rely on ISN’s 23 years of experience with contractor management programs to help manage and optimize its contractor safety and compliance efforts against industry benchmark data.

“John Soules Foods' commitment to safety and operational excellence aligns with ISN’s mission to provide a world-class platform of data-driven products and services that help manage risk and strengthen relationships,” said Brittany Sizemore, Vice President at ISN. “We are excited to help support John Soules Foods’ efforts to leverage existing industry data and create a safer, more efficient contractor management program.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing, and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About John Soules Foods

John Soules Foods is a leading national producer of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook chicken and beef products, including being the #1 producer of chicken and beef fajitas in the U.S. Established in 1975 by John Soules Sr., the company is now in its second generation of family leadership and remains headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with additional facilities in Gainesville, Georgia, and Valley, Alabama. They are proud to serve their customers and consumers with a broad portfolio of great tasting, high-quality chicken and beef items that are sold throughout the U.S. via retail, foodservice distributors, and restaurants. For more information about John Soules Foods and their products, visit www.johnsoulesfoods.com.