Rocket Lab Granted Air Force Research Lab Award to Showcase Digital Engineering with New Archimedes Rocket Engine

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has been awarded a federal defense contract with a value up to $8m by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to showcase Rocket Lab’s engineering processes and support the development of Rocket Lab’s new reusable rocket engine, Archimedes. This latest contract recognizes the potential of Rocket Lab and Neutron, the Company’s larger reusable rocket, to provide capability for the National Security Space Launch program (NSSL).

The AFRL contract will explore ‘digital engineering’ (DE) concepts related to Archimedes, Rocket Lab’s new oxidizer-rich staged combustion cycle rocket engine that will power the reusable first stage of Neutron and its second stage capable of delivering up to 13,000 kilograms of payload to low Earth orbit. “AFRL has been focusing on DE research, demonstration and implementation, and this provides an early foray into implementing DE into a Launch Vehicle’s vendor’s development,” says Frank Friedl, AFRL/RQR DE Lead.

The contract will facilitate AFRL’s larger effort to develop a digital engineering technology ecosystem that reduces cost, schedule, and risk throughout Space Force programs. The contract includes options to expand Rocket Lab’s implementation of digital engineering processes across the Neutron propulsion system, and further build the digital engineering framework for NSSL Phase 3 Lane 1 launch providers.

Rocket Lab Founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “This contract is a win-win when it comes to defense and industry partnerships. It not only allows the U.S. Air Force to collaborate with industry leaders like the Archimedes team to help modernize the U.S. Air Force’s engineering processes and capabilities, but it will also support smoother integration of Neutron to the NSSL program to more efficiently and quickly provide for some of the nation’s most critical missions. We’re looking forward to showcasing our novel technology solutions for the AFRL to help drive their digital engineering strategies to reality.”

“Over the last decade we’ve seen dramatic improvements from commercial space on engine development, allowing us to shift to addressing space access shortfalls,” says Director Rocket Propulsion Division, Dr. Shawn Phillips. “Digital engineering implementation for space access is the framework we need all of industry to embrace, as it can and will impact each area of need. It’s why programs like this one are a significant step forward in how we integrate faster, speed up certification and advance success of commercial space.”

Other Department of Defense agreements in place that support Neutron’s development include a $24.35m contract with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) for the rocket’s upper stage, and a research agreement with the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) that is currently exploring point-to-point cargo transport use cases employing the Neutron launch vehicle.

About Archimedes

The Archimedes engine is an oxidizer-rich staged combustion cycle engine that will power the reusable first stage of Neutron and the new rocket’s second stage that is designed to carry up to 13,000 kilograms of payload to space. Capable of producing up to 165,000 (733 kilonewtons) pounds of thrust per engine, Archimedes operates at lower stress levels than other rocket engines to enable rapid and reliable reusability. The combined thrust of nine Archimedes engines for Neutron’s first stage is designed to reach 1,450,000 lbf total. Archimedes uses a cryogenic propellant mix of liquid oxygen and methane to enable higher reusability and performance, and many of its critical components are 3D printed including Archimedes’ turbo pump housings, pre-burner and main chamber components, valve housings, and engine structural components.

The Archimedes engine will power Rocket Lab’s new reusable medium-lift rocket Neutron, a next-generation challenger to deliver a cost-effective, reliable, and responsive launch service for commercial and government missions. The advanced design of Neutron includes carbon composite for all of the rocket’s major structures and an innovative upper stage that enables high-performance for complex satellite deployments, including the deployment of satellite mega-constellations.

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 190+ satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s family of spacecraft have been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

+ AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the United States Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

+ Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabusa.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.