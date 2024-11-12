Vesta Healthcare and Medical Guardian Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Chronic Care Management and Remote Patient Monitoring

NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesta Healthcare and Medical Guardian have partnered to offer a comprehensive solution in chronic care management and remote patient monitoring (RPM) for Medicaid and Medicare members, enhancing member well-being and reducing hospitalizations. Through this partnership, Medical Guardian’s cellular-connected vitals monitoring devices and personal emergency response systems (PERS) will work alongside Vesta Healthcare’s 24/7 clinical oversight, providing members with proactive, easy-to-use health monitoring at home.

Vesta Healthcare’s clinicians utilize Medical Guardian’s devices to capture key health data, including blood pressure, weight, oxygen levels, and fall detection, and provide emergency response. Members receive reminders for their readings, with data automatically sent to Vesta’s clinical team—no apps or manual input required—making health management both seamless and effective. This integration of RPM and PERS provides a full continuum of proactive care that keeps everyone connected and informed.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Member Engagement: User-friendly devices and reminders enable members to easily track and share health data, boosting adherence and health insights.

User-friendly devices and reminders enable members to easily track and share health data, boosting adherence and health insights. Integrated Monitoring & Response: PERS and RPM work together for real-time monitoring and immediate support, helping healthcare teams address health risks promptly.

PERS and RPM work together for real-time monitoring and immediate support, helping healthcare teams address health risks promptly. Improved Chronic Care Support: Continuous RPM data offers a comprehensive view of each member’s health, allowing Vesta’s clinical team to identify trends, intervene early, and prevent health complications.

Continuous RPM data offers a comprehensive view of each member’s health, allowing Vesta’s clinical team to identify trends, intervene early, and prevent health complications. Collaborative, Proactive Care: Strengthening collaboration between healthcare providers, caregivers, and patients to deliver personalized, proactive care.

“By combining our expertise, we are excited to take this next step in revolutionizing how care is provided and monitored at home,” said Randy Klien, CEO of Vesta Healthcare. “This partnership will empower patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers with better tools, data, and resources, leading to more informed and efficient care decisions.”

“We’re proud to partner with Vesta to create a streamlined, effective solution for our partners and their members,” added Alex Prough, Chief Commercial Officer of Medical Guardian. “Together, we’re providing a simple, powerful way to reduce risks and hospitalizations while enhancing member well-being with devices and services to support proactive monitoring 24/7.”

This collaboration between Vesta Healthcare and Medical Guardian reflects a commitment to advancing care standards through a proactive, connected approach to health management. Together, they aim to support members in maintaining independence and well-being at home with accessible, high-quality care.

About Vesta Healthcare

Vesta Healthcare is a leading provider of innovative, home-based healthcare solutions. Vesta Healthcare partners with healthcare and community-based organizations to deliver comprehensive support and real-time interventions for elderly patients and those with significant healthcare needs, using proprietary technology to enhance care delivery and patient outcomes. For more information: vestahealthcare.com.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative health solutions for aging adults, serving 615,000+ active members across the United States. The company offers a comprehensive suite of connected-care medical alert systems, including Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), empowering older adults to live a life without limits and age safely at home. With a 93% customer satisfaction rate and a 4.7+ star rating on Google Reviews, Medical Guardian achieves an 83 Net Promoter Score, reflecting its commitment to excellence. Named Top Medical Alert Device in 2023 by the New York Times Wirecutter and Forbes Health, Medical Guardian continues to set the industry standard. For more information about Medical Guardian’s healthcare solutions, please visit: www.medicalguardian.com/healthcare.