STEERLife and Callidus Research Laboratories Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovative Drug Development

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STEERLife, a pioneer in pharmaceutical development technologies, and Callidus Research Laboratories, a formulation development services company with a wealth of experience in comprehensive pharmaceutical drug development, have forged a strategic partnership to accelerate drug development for global markets. STEERLife is a division of STEER World.

The collaboration combines STEERLife's advanced Hot Melt Extrusion (HME) and Continuous Processing Technologies with Callidus' Pharmaceutical Drug Development Expertise, addressing the global demand for innovative drug formulations and development.

By leveraging their combined strengths, STEERLife and Callidus will provide worldwide clients with advanced drug development services utilising Hot Melt Extrusion (HME) technology. This partnership enables both organisations to integrate their specialised knowledge and skills, yielding innovative solutions and enhanced product offerings. Additionally, the collaboration facilitates network, contact, and market reach sharing, allowing both companies to enter new regions and customer segments. Together, they will meet the global demand for next-generation pharmaceutical formulations, serving generic and brand companies.

This partnership also enables end-to-end drug development for highly potent APIs. Beyond their complementary capabilities, the organisations’ collaboration is fuelled by their shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation to further futuristic product development for global markets.

"Our partnership with Callidus Research Laboratories represents a significant leap forward in pharmaceutical innovation," said Indu Bhushan, CEO of STEERLife. "This collaboration empowers clients with cutting-edge technologies, extensive product development expertise, and seamless scale-up capabilities."

"This development underscores STEERLife's commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional value," added Mr Bhushan.

"Partnering with STEERLife enhances our capabilities, allowing us to provide comprehensive, innovative solutions to pharmaceutical companies worldwide," said Vardhaman Bafna, Co-founder & Director of Callidus Research Laboratories. "This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to pushing boundaries, fostering growth, and improving patient outcomes through transformative pharmaceutical solutions."

About STEERLife

STEERLife, a division of STEER World, is a pioneering life sciences company that revolutionises pharmaceutical manufacturing and consumption through its cutting-edge, proprietary technology platforms. As India's pioneering pharmaceutical company to transition from traditional batch processing to uninterrupted continuous processing, STEERLife delivers exceptional healthcare solutions, prioritizing quality, efficiency and patient-centricity, while fostering strategic partnerships and investments in innovative research and development.

About Callidus Research Laboratories

Callidus Research Laboratories is a formulation development services company founded and managed by a team of professionals from the pharmaceutical industry having excellent track record of serving worldwide markets.

The team at Callidus has proven capabilities in various dosage forms development and provides a full range of pharmaceutical drug product development services to customers across the globe.

We offer complete spectrum of services in the drug development program for our global partners consisting of formulation development, analytical development, stability studies, technology transfer, intellectual property rights and regulatory support.