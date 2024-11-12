o9 Supports Valeo in Driving Digital Transformation Across Its Global Supply Chain

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced a seven-year partnership with Valeo, a leading automotive technology company. Through this partnership, Valeo will leverage the o9 Digital Brain platform to streamline its Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP), and Master Production Scheduling (MPS) across 170-plus sites in 29 countries, driving enhanced decision-making and operational efficiency.

Valeo is dedicated to playing a key role in the future of mobility by developing innovative solutions for smart mobility, focusing on intuitive driving and reducing CO2 emissions. This partnership between o9 and Valeo is the result of Valeo’s effort to consistently improve its operations for better competitiveness and enhanced service to its customers. The o9 Digital Brain platform was selected for its flexible, future-proof, and highly scalable architecture, along with the deep automotive expertise of the o9 team. The platform will allow Valeo to automate and enhance its SIOP and MPS processes, ultimately driving better decision-making and operational efficiency.

“As a technology-driven company in the automotive industry, it is essential for us to continuously adapt our planning and decision-making processes to stay ahead of customer expectations,” said Didier Huet, Vice President of Supply Chain at Valeo. “By processing critical information in real-time and understanding the connections between various systems and sites globally, including our partner constraints, we can make informed decisions that benefit our business and customers. o9‘s platform will enable us to optimize our material planning of resources and leverage cutting-edge technology to achieve our strategic goals.”

o9 Co-Founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala said, “At o9, we have extensive experience helping companies in the automotive and tech industries achieve digital transformation in their supply chains. Managing such complex processes requires advanced planning capabilities, especially involving multiple stakeholders and longer time horizons. The o9 platform is designed to be flexible, enabling companies like Valeo to connect the dots and make more informed decisions. We are excited to partner with Valeo, a company with a strong vision for innovation and sustainability.”

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 22 billion euros in sales in 2023 | 109 600 employees, 28 countries, 159 plants, 64 research and development centers and 19 distribution platforms at June 30, 2024.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.