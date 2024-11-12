Venture Builder VC Launches NOV Supernova Accelerator to Drive Digital Transformation in Upstream Oil & Gas with Disruptive Startups

NOV Supernova Startup Accelerator Program — powered by Venture Builder VC, the NOV Supernova Accelerator is designed to accelerate meaningful relationships between startups and oil & gas leader NOV, offering selected companies unparalleled access to NOV’s corporate R&D teams and business units to test their solutions and develop long-term partnerships. Unlike traditional startup accelerators, this program often serves as a first-client relationship, enabling disruptive startups to refine their product-market fit and creatively solve pressing enterprise challenges through paid pilot programs. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venture Builder VC has announced the launch of the NOV Supernova Accelerator, a new program cohort in partnership with NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV), a prominent leader in technology, equipment, and services for the oil and gas sector. This cohort will focus on accelerating innovative solutions for NOV's digital transformation initiatives in the upstream oil and gas industry, leveraging Venture Builder VC’s expertise in scaling high-potential startups. This five-month program will support high-potential startups in driving digital transformation within the energy sector, specifically upstream oil and gas.

The NOV Supernova Accelerator is designed to accelerate meaningful relationships between startups and NOV, offering selected companies unparalleled access to NOV’s corporate R&D teams and business units to test their solutions and develop long-term partnerships. Unlike traditional startup accelerators, this program often serves as a first-client relationship, enabling disruptive startups to refine their product-market fit and creatively solve pressing enterprise challenges through paid pilot programs.

“At NOV, innovation is in our DNA,” said Diana Grauer, PhD, Director of R&D of NOV. “We’re thrilled to partner with Venture Builder VC to help bring these game-changing startups into the fold, each one offering groundbreaking solutions that can help solve the pressing challenges our industry faces today. The Supernova Accelerator is a reflection of our commitment to fostering forward-thinking technologies that will drive the future of oil and gas.”

The cohort will focus on solving key digital transformation challenges aligned with NOV’s corporate priorities, including:

Data Management & Analytics

Operational Efficiency

HSE (Health, Safety, and Environmental) Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Digital Twins

Venture Builder VC, recognized as a leader in the venture clienting space, provides unparalleled opportunities to corporate clients by aligning them with cutting-edge startups that accelerate innovation. Through this partnership, NOV gains access to a curated portfolio of startups, driving impactful technology solutions tailored to the needs of the energy sector.

“We’re excited about the potential of this new cohort,” said Billy Grandy, General Partner, representing Venture Builder VC. “Each startup brings unique solutions to the table, and we are eager to see how these technologies will evolve with NOV’s support and expertise. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation within the energy sector.”

Since its inception, the NOV Supernova Accelerator program has attracted groundbreaking startups from across the globe, representing diverse perspectives and disruptive innovations in upstream energy technologies. By providing these entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, mentorship, and industry access, NOV continues to strengthen Houston’s role as a leading hub for energy technology innovation.

In addition to financial backing and hands-on mentorship, startups participating in the NOV Supernova Accelerator will benefit from direct access to NOV’s technology labs, research facilities, and industry-leading expertise. The program will culminate in a Demo Day, where founders will present their solutions to NOV executives, industry leaders, potential investors, and other stakeholders.

The startups joining the NOV Supernova Accelerator cohort are:

AnyLog (https://anylog.co)

AnyLog is an edge data management platform that replaces proprietary edge projects with a plug-and-play solution that services real-time data directly at the source, eliminating cloud costs, data transfer, and latency issues.

Equipt (https://equip-t.com)

Equipt’s AI-powered self-serve platform maximizes Asset & Field Service performance, and minimizes downtime and profit leakages. It helps achieve 360° visibility and extends resource utilization by digitally connecting asset and field service operations.

Geolumina (https://geolumina.ai)

NVZN by Geolumina is a solution that leverages data analytics to enhance skills, scale insights, and improve efficiency for subsurface companies, driving smarter production and decision-making.

Gophr (https://gophr.app)

Gophr is the "Priceline" of logistics, using AI to provide instant shipping quotes and optimize dispatch for anything from paper clips to rocket ships.

Iot++ (https://iotplusplus.com)

IoT++ simplifies industrial IoT with a secure, AI-enabled ecosystem of plug-and-play edge devices, offering APIs, SDKs, and mobile support to cut deployment time by 90%, for a seamless enterprise adoption

Kiana Analytics (https://kiana.io)

Kiana's hardware-agnostic solution secures people, assets, and locations using existing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, and cameras, helping energy and manufacturing companies reduce risks and enhance operations.

Novity (https://novity.us)

Novity's TruPrognostics™ uses AI and physics models to accurately predict machine faults, helping factory operators minimize downtime by knowing the remaining useful life of their machines.

Promecav (https://promecav.com)

Promecav is redefining crude oil conditioning with patented technology that slashes water use by 80% and energy by 40%, while reducing toxic exposure for safer, cleaner, and more sustainable oil processing.

RaftMind (https://raftmind.com)

RaftMind's Enterprise AI Solution transforms how businesses manage knowledge. Our advanced platform makes it easier to process data and unlock insights from diverse sources.

Spindletop AI (https://spindletop.com)

Spindletop AI uses edge-based machine learning to make each well an autonomous, self-optimizing unit, cutting costs, emissions, and cloud dependence. This decentralized approach boosts efficiency, freeing teams for high-impact tasks.

Taikun (https://taikun.ai)

Taikun.ai combines generative AI with SCADA data to create virtual industrial engineers, augmenting human teams for pennies an hour. These virtual engineers autonomously troubleshoot, optimize production, and generate reports to reduce costs and downtime.

Telemetry Insight (https://telemetryinsight.com)

Telemetry Insight’s WellTempo utilizes high-resolution accelerometer data to simplify oilfield monitoring and optimize marginal wells for U.S. oil and gas producers via actionable insights.

Visual Logging (https://www.visuallogging.com/)

Visual Logging utilizes fiber optic and computer vision technology to deliver real-time monitoring solutions, significantly enhancing data accuracy by providing precise insights into well casing integrity and flow conditions.

About NOV

NOV (NYSE: NOV) delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV’s deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

About Venture Builder VC

Venture Builder VC is a venture investor and accelerator consulting firm that drives corporate innovation. We connect corporations with startups, aligning tailored solutions to strategic challenges. Our venture client model provides immediate access to a network of early-stage startups and emerging technologies, accelerating growth while minimizing risk. By focusing on procurement over direct investment, we enable rapid scalability, faster market entry, and measurable results. Corporate innovators also benefit from leveraging external funding sources, enhancing their innovation efforts without solely relying on internal budgets.