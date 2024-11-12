Muse and alphabeats Join Forces to Expand Access to Music-Based Mental Training

TORONTO & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muse® by Interaxon, a leader in brain health and neurotechnology, and alphabeats, a leader in mental performance for athletes, today announced a strategic partnership that will expand Muse's platform capabilities with alphabeats' proven mental training technology. This collaboration enables Muse users to access professional-grade performance training through music, while advancing alphabeats' vision of making their technology widely accessible. In parallel, Muse has announced its new Brain Recharge Score feature, offering personalized insights into brain resilience and recovery.

alphabeats transforms everyday music into an effective mental performance training tool. Users select their favorite music from within the alphabeats app, which is powered by Feed.fm’s extensive, science-backed library of popular music stations. The music adapts in real-time based on the user’s brainwave activity. This combines with targeted cognitive exercises to create engaging, HIIT-like mental training sessions.

"Music is the key to making mental training both effective and engaging – a finding we've proven with professional athletes over the past decade," said Jorrit DeVries, CEO of alphabeats. "Muse has built strong credibility through their affordable, high-quality hardware solutions. By integrating our one-of-a kind music-driven training with their platform, we can offer professional-grade mental training at a more accessible price point to more people."

The effectiveness of both organizations’ technologies is well documented. Muse's neurofeedback tools have demonstrated their ability to improve athletic performance, with University of Toronto research showing improved golf putting scores with just seven minutes of use. alphabeats also brings extensive athletic validation. Research published in Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback showed how professional soccer players were able to increase their ability to reach this optimal mental state by 34%. In another study, published in Journal of Sports Sciences, gymnasts who trained with alphabeats showed improvements in sleep quality, and mental and physical shape. More than 80% of the participants acknowledged the specific value of the training for athletic performance.

These benefits translate directly to everyday peak performance skills. The ability to focus deeply, maintain calm under pressure, access flow states and sleep better serves everyone from executives to artists. This partnership brings together both organizations’ evidence-based approaches to make professional-grade mental training accessible for anyone seeking peak performance.

"Our mission has always been to provide accessible tools for brain health, and by partnering with alphabeats, we're able to offer users an integrated approach to both mental recovery and peak performance," said Jean-Michel Fournier, CEO of Muse. "Partnerships like this extend Muse's impact into new verticals, adding more value for our customers. The Brain Recharge Score further enhances product value by providing actionable, science-backed insights into users' cognitive performance."

Data-driven Recovery: Muse’s Brain Recharge Score

Building on the mission to develop accessible cognitive performance tools, the Brain Recharge Score is the next step in Muse’s suite of brain health features. Developed using AI and EEG data, it provides users with a clear understanding of how their brain recovers from daily stress, offering insights to optimize lifestyle factors for improved mental recovery. Users can track their Brain Recharge Score over time through the Muse app to:

Recover faster from mental fatigue

Stay focused during demanding tasks

Boost decision-making speed and accuracy

Strengthen long-term brain health

"Using Muse has given me a clear advantage on and off the track," said Manteo Mitchell, Olympic sprinter. "With the Brain Recharge Score, I can monitor my recovery more precisely, stay focused during intense training periods, and make faster, better decisions—helping me stay at my peak during high-pressure situations."

This partnership and the Brain Recharge Score represent a transformative step in making neurotechnology more accessible today, while paving the way for future advancements in brain health that can benefit broader communities. Muse remains committed to pushing the boundaries of mental performance optimization, with future innovations aimed at empowering not only athletes but also individuals in various walks of life to take control of their mental well-being.

Pricing & Availability

Muse 2 devices bundled with an annual alphabeats subscription are available for pre-order at a limited-time offer of $199 USD beginning today. Regular pricing will be $399 USD after the promotional period ends. Existing Muse 2 & Muse S device owners can access an alphabeats annual subscription for an intro offer of $79 USD. Regular annual pricing is $149 USD. Team and coach packages remain available, now with the option to use Muse devices.

The Brain Recharge Score will be available to all Muse Premium users this winter.

About alphabeats

alphabeats envisions a world where everyone can train their mind without limits, becoming the directors of their attention, flow, and recovery. This vision comes to life with a pioneering approach that fuses curated music and neurofeedback technology, enabling athletes to master their mental performance. alphabeats is designed for athletes looking to push the boundaries of mental resilience, focus, and recovery. By offering a unique pathway for enhancing mind-body synergy, alphabeats sets new standards in athlete training. Discover more about the vision and join the movement towards boundless mental training at listenalphabeats.com, and follow the journey on Instagram, Meta, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Muse by Interaxon Inc

Muse is pioneering brain health through its industry-leading mEEG platform, built on advanced AI algorithms. Muse spearheads decentralized research initiatives focused on enhancing mental health, optimizing sleep, and advancing cognitive performance through innovative neurotechnology. Muse’s AI-driven neurotech tools empower researchers, developers, and consumers worldwide, and is underpinned by over 200 third-party-led research studies from renowned institutions including the Mayo Clinic, MIT, and Harvard. Muse has collected and decoded over 1 billion minutes of brain data to-date, comprising one of the largest EEG collections in the world. Muse is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Visit choosemuse.com/pages/cognitive-performance for more information and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Looking to develop your own app that integrates Muse’s technology? Sign up to become an SDK partner at choosemuse.com/developers