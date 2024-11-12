Arketi Group Secures Private Equity Investment, Becomes Platform Leader for Premier Network of B2B Tech Digital Marketing and Public Relations Firms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arketi Group, an award-winning digital marketing and public relations agency for business-to-business (B2B) technology companies, announced today that it has partnered with private equity firms Go Capital and Station Partners to lead a new B2B marketing and communications agency platform.

Arketi Group specializes in helping technology organizations worldwide generate revenue and drive growth through intelligent strategy, public relations, messaging, branding, and demand generation. For more than two decades, the agency has established itself as the communications partner of choice for companies spanning mid-market to the Fortune 100.

Partnering with Go Capital and Station Partners accelerates Arketi Group’s growth strategy and positions the agency as the platform leader in a new network of best-in-class B2B technology digital marketing and public relations firms. This will provide added resources and offerings to clients, further aligning Arketi as a technology company’s strategic marketing and communications support for every business milestone.

“At Arketi, we’re focused on enabling every marketing communications professional –inside our company and outside our walls – to realize their potential. Our partnership with Go Capital and Station Partners helps us build on that mission,” said Mike Neumeier, APR, Arketi Group co-founder and CEO. “This strategic investment in our agency will fuel our expansion into new verticals and services for clients, while also strengthening our bench of experts and creating new advancement opportunities for our team.”

Both Go Capital and Station Partners specialize in long-term investments with innovative, high-growth businesses across industries.

“Our firm invests in companies that are values-driven and forward-thinking. From their people to their processes, Arketi is the exemplification of that,” said Chris Duggan, managing partner at Go Capital. “We look forward to working alongside Mike and Arketi’s senior leadership team to build on the successful foundation they’ve cultivated.”

“Arketi has what it takes to anchor a platform of industry-leading digital marketing and PR agencies,” said J. Ryan Kelly, managing partner at Station Partners. “Their team innately understands the nuanced challenges of B2B technology companies and has become a North Star in their industry for their integrated and results-first approach to communications. We are proud to partner with Arketi as they embark on this new stage of growth.”

About Arketi Group

Arketi Group is a digital marketing and public relations firm that helps business-to-business technology organizations generate revenue and accelerate growth through intelligent strategy, public relations, messaging, branding and demand generation. Consistently recognized by Chief Marketer magazine as one of the nation’s “B2B Top Shops” and a “Chief Marketer 200” firm, Arketi helps its clients use marketing to generate revenue. Companies benefiting from this approach to B2B marketing include CHEP, Cox Communications, DS Smith, Fiserv, Kenco, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC, NCR Voyix, Stryten Energy and Zyxel Communications. For more information, call 404-451-7832 or visit arketi.com.

About Go Capital

Go Capital is a private investment firm that partners with high-performing, growth-ready businesses in the marketing services sector. We believe that our combination of marketing services investment experience, our passion for the industry, and the support we receive from our limited partners who have successfully founded, operated, and exited marketing companies themselves, enables us to be a valued partner to marketing companies with new and ambitious goals. www.gocapllc.com

About Station Partners

Station Partners is a private investment firm that makes control & control-like equity investments in support of executive teams leading lower middle market companies with outsized growth potential. Employing a people-first ethos with institutional-level processes, Station believes that success is rooted in creating iron-clad relationships with our management partners. We are driven by the trust and confidence placed in us by our investors and management partners, and we embrace this challenge by striving to deliver outsized returns. www.stationpartners.com