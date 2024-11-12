Box and Slalom Partner to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation with Intelligent Content Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, and Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced a partnership to help customers leverage advanced AI and machine learning to unlock valuable insights from their content. Box and Slalom will work together on enabling enterprises to modernize workflows, enhance collaboration, and transform their content management processes with AI.

The collaboration will combine the Box ICM platform with Slalom's extensive business transformation expertise. Box and Slalom will collaborate on developing solutions and accelerators to help customers quickly and effectively deploy AI-powered content solutions. Additionally, they will work jointly on specialized workshops to provide customers with hands-on experiences using AI and machine learning for content management and collaboration. The companies will focus on a variety of industries – including financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector – helping organizations streamline processes, improve operational efficiency, and derive insights from their content that drive faster and better decisions.

"Content is the foundation of almost every business process, and AI is transforming how organizations interact with and derive value from their content," said Olivia Nottebohm, Chief Operating Officer of Box. "Box enables customers to work smarter and unlock new levels of productivity by applying powerful generative AI to enterprise content. By partnering with Slalom, we're providing enterprises with the tools and expertise they need to leverage AI to its fullest potential, enabling them to work smarter, move faster, and stay secure."

Box and Slalom will share the news of their partnership and discuss how they will work together today at BoxWorks, the Box annual global user conference, which takes place in San Francisco and brings together IT leaders from around the world to network with each other and learn about exciting innovations and best practices in the world of content and AI in the enterprise. Box named Slalom as the company’s AI Innovation Partner of the Year for Slalom’s impactful contributions to advancing how organizations unlock value from their content. Box recognized Slalom for their leadership in enabling customers to better understand and manage their content at scale, powering smarter decision-making and operational efficiency.

"The partnership between Box and Slalom is a game-changer because together, we’re helping customers embed AI into their core business processes in a meaningful way," said Sarah Duffy, General Manager at Slalom. "We’re seeing a significant shift in how our customers approach their unstructured data and content management challenges. AI is helping them unlock valuable insights from their content, enabling smarter decision-making and operational efficiencies. This partnership is about creating flexible, future-ready solutions that allow companies to innovate and adapt as AI evolves.”

The partnership leverages Box AI's advanced capabilities, including intelligent content summarization, contextual insights, metadata extraction, and content creation, which are seamlessly integrated into users' workflows.

To view the BoxWorks keynote live and on demand, please visit the BoxWorks website. More information about all the announcements made at the conference is available at the Box blog.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Intelligent Content Management provider, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About Slalom

Slalom is a next-generation professional services company creating value at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. With our fiercely human approach, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by over 700 technology partners, our nearly 12,000 team members in ten countries and 52 offices help people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We’re honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For nine years running. Learn more at slalom.com.