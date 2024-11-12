Cleo and Logan Consulting Partner to Empower Businesses with Scalable Integration Solutions Across ERP and B2B eCommerce Platforms

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, announced today it is partnering with Logan Consulting, a professional services firm with clients in transportation, food & beverage, retail, industrial/electronics, aerospace, pharma, and more.

From a management consulting perspective, Logan Consulting helps its clients with a range of services including business process design and implementation, project management, inventory optimization, and purchase cost reduction. From a technology consulting perspective, Logan Consulting helps its clients with strategic technology planning and selection, as well as CRM and ERP implementation.

“Logan Consulting guides our clients to the best solution for their unique business needs,” Michael Mina, EDI Practice Lead and Sr. EDI Project Manager at Logan Consulting. “We work with clients that have various integration demands—mostly regarding EDI and APIs that need to connect with B2B eCommerce platforms and ERPs such as QAD, Microsoft D365, and Acumatica. By leveraging all of Cleo CIC applications, pre-built and customizable integrations, and widespread protocol support, we can provide a comprehensive, all-in-one solution to our clients.”

Partnering with Cleo and using CIC will allow Logan Consulting to provide its clients with:

A fully integrated, efficient, and user-friendly B2B EDI solution via CIC technology

A white glove solution delivery experience

“We are excited to partner with Logan Consulting and combine their expertise in business and technology consulting with the power of Cleo Integration Cloud,” said Ken Lyons, Chief Revenue Officer with Cleo. “This partnership will allow Logan Consulting’s clients to leverage robust EDI and API capabilities, create seamless ERP and eCommerce integrations, optimize their operations, and drive meaningful business transformation. Together, we aim to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions that help businesses thrive in today's fast-evolving digital landscape.”

About Logan Consulting

Logan Consulting is a professional services firm that follows a top-down, business process-driven methodology to help our clients drive and capture value from management consulting and information technology projects. We help manufacturing, distribution, and service companies use technology to reduce costs and increase sales resulting in higher company profits. Our clients range in size from global Fortune 100 companies to small and middle-market companies.

From a management consulting perspective, we help our clients with projects involving change, brand, and project management, along with business process design & implementation. From a technology consulting perspective, we help our clients with projects involving strategic technology planning, packaged software selection, and ERP and CRM implementation. To learn more, visit our website, https://www.loganconsulting.com/.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.