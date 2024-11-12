Energage and Engineering.com Partner to Introduce the 2025 Top Workplaces for Engineers Award

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, announced a new partnership with engineering.com, part of WTWH Media, to recognize the Top Workplaces for Engineers. The award will honor companies that create exceptional workplace environments for engineering professionals across industries. The list of winners will be published in the summer of 2025.

This new category celebrates organizations prioritizing a people-first workplace culture where engineers can thrive and innovate. To be eligible, participating companies must employ at least 35 engineers or have an engineering workforce made up of 10 percent or more of its total workforce.

To nominate a company for the Top Workplaces for Engineers award, click here to visit: https://topworkplaces.com/engineering-com.

“Engineers are the unheralded backbone of our manufacturing economy as well as our broader infrastructure,” said Paul J. Heney, VP and Editorial Director of Engineering.com. “Today more than ever, these in-demand professionals are key employees for successful organizations across the technical realm. Knowing how much engineers love to absorb data, this new partnership is sure to be of significant interest to the community.”

The award is based on employee feedback captured by the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. Participating companies will be evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 18 years of culture research.

"Top Workplaces awards are a powerful testament to a company's commitment to driving a people-first culture where employees feel truly valued," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "Through our new partnership with Engineering.com to launch the Top Workplaces for Engineers award, we’re excited to highlight organizations that excel in creating supportive, engaging environments for engineering professionals. Rooted in authentic employee feedback, this award is a meaningful mark of excellence that leaders and employees can take pride in."

For more information on all Top Workplaces awards, please visit https://topworkplaces.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven HR technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition, empowering organizations to stand out in their markets and engage employees. For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About WTWH Media / engineering.com

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and industry practitioners. Serving Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Foodservice, Retail, and Hospitality, WTWH Media leverages content, technology, and insights to drive business growth. Learn more at wtwhmedia.com.