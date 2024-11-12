1Password Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in identity security, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats. Now, as part of Microsoft's security ecosystem, 1Password's Extended Access Management platform offers Microsoft users real-time threat visibility, device health enforcement, and robust access management through its integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Entra ID.

“1Password is committed to investing in Microsoft’s ecosystem, and joining MISA is a significant milestone in our collaboration,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. “With today’s distributed workforce, employees want the flexibility to work from anywhere while using the device or application of their choice, which poses unique security challenges. The integrations of 1Password Extended Access Management with Microsoft Sentinel and Entra ID provide Microsoft customers with a comprehensive solution that can address these challenges by protecting both managed and unmanaged devices and applications.”

1Password Extended Access Management is a category-defining platform that extends traditional Identity and Access Management to secure every sign-in to every application on every device. With 1Password Extended Access Management integrated with Microsoft Entra, businesses can now easily protect not only managed applications and devices but also unmanaged ones, such as shadow IT, contractor and personal devices, which are increasingly used in today’s hybrid work environments.

1Password Extended Access Management Integration with Microsoft Sentinel Delivers Real-Time Threat Visibility

1Password Extended Access Management integration with Microsoft Sentinel integration empowers businesses to monitor and respond to security threats in real time by tracking and ingesting data from 1Password’s Extended Access Management. This integration provides consolidated visibility into password-related security events, allowing organizations to monitor both managed and unmanaged applications from a single platform.

1Password Extended Access Management Integration with Microsoft Entra ID Enables Zero Trust Device Compliance

1Password Extended Access Management Integration with Microsoft Entra ID ensures that only known, healthy, and compliant devices—whether corporate-owned or personal—can access sensitive data. This helps organizations confidently enforce Zero Trust security policies, protecting critical information from compromised or non-compliant devices and enhancing overall data security. By enforcing access based on device health and compliance, 1Password Extended Access Management ensures comprehensive Zero Trust enforcement across the network.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like 1Password, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 150,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password offers identity security and access management solutions built for the way people work and live today. 1Password is on a mission to eliminate the conflict between security and productivity while securing every sign-in for every app on every device. As the provider of the most-used enterprise password manager, 1Password continues to innovate on its strong foundation to offer security solutions relied upon by companies of all sizes, including Associated Press, Salesforce, Canva, Under Armour, and Intercom.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.