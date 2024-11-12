KUBRA Launches Next-Gen POS Solution for Enhanced In-Person Payment Experience

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is thrilled to announce the next generation of point-of-sale (POS) solutions through its relationship with Ingenico. This collaboration offers seamless and secure transactions for customers who prefer to pay in person.

The newly enhanced KUBRA POS solution extends the renowned on-demand payments platform KUBRA EZ-PAY® to walk-in centers. This solution eliminates manual processes and expands acceptance to credit and debit cards. It also supports EMV Chip and PIN, contactless, and digital wallet payments.

“KUBRA’s continued partnership with Ingenico has enhanced the walk-in payment experience. Our POS solution features swift, real-time payment posting, validation, and confirmation, and the high-speed communication capabilities ensure unparalleled convenience. This results in a significantly elevated customer experience, offering faster, seamless, and more secure in-person payments,” said Mark Visic, SVP of Business Development and M&A at KUBRA.

Key benefits of the KUBRA EZ-PAY POS solution include:

Saving time for customers in walk-in centers

Eliminating the risk of compromised personal information

Supporting multiple payment options

Secure storage and access to consolidated payment history

Immediate customer validation

Certified with PCI PTS 6 online and offline, the KUBRA EZ-PAY POS solution integrates stateless tokenization for enhanced customer protection and reduced security risks. Each POS terminal syncs with KUBRA EZ-PAY and KUBRA iDoxs® applications to offer a streamlined payment process, consolidating all payment reports into a user-friendly platform. The innovative POS devices support automatic remote downloading, ensuring software updates are applied without intervention from the biller. Featuring Ingenico Lane 3600 and Move 5000 terminals, the system is designed to accelerate payments, expand acceptance, and enhance walk-in service environments.

KUBRA’s relationship with Ingenico ensures that organizations can offer their clients a technologically advanced, secure, and PCI and PIN Transaction Security compliant payment solution. The KUBRA EZ-PAY on-demand payment platform undergoes rigorous PCI DSS audits, with annual risk assessments, vulnerability assessments, and penetration testing.

To learn more about KUBRA EZ-PAY® POS capabilities, visit www.kubra.com.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of North America's largest utility, government, and insurance entities. Our extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 2 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the US and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Igenico

Ingenico is the global leader in payment acceptance and services. It supports our customers and their customers to do more with payments. Active in 37 countries, with over 3,500 employees, it has been at the forefront of the commerce landscape for over four decades. With more than 40 million payment devices deployed worldwide, powered by over 2,500 apps, the company is servicing the needs of millions of consumers every day. Through its advanced integrated solutions and network of partnerships, we simplify the world of payments and bring value-added services to move commerce forward.