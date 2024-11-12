Pyrrha Unveils Exclusive Jewelry Collaboration with Universal Pictures' Wicked

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyrrha, a leader in sustainably handcrafted talisman jewelry, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with Universal Pictures' highly anticipated film, Wicked, featuring stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. This collaboration celebrates the film’s powerful themes of duality, sisterhood, and connection through a specially designed jewelry collection.

The Pyrrha x Wicked collection, crafted in Pyrrha's certified zero-carbon studio in Vancouver, embodies the company's commitment to environmental responsibility by using 100% recycled precious metals. Inspired by the complex characters of Elphaba and Glinda, designers Danielle and Wade Papin have created pieces that invite fans to forge a tangible connection with the film's enduring story of friendship and empowerment.

"Working on this collaboration has been an amazing experience," said co-designer Danielle Papin. "The themes of Wicked perfectly align with our brand values, and we're thrilled to create talismans that both fans and jewelry lovers can cherish as symbols of connection and empowerment."

The collection features a series of talismans with meaning cards that pay homage to Glinda and Elphaba in vibrant pink, green, or sophisticated oxidized neutral tones. Each piece, available in sterling silver or 14-karat gold, can be styled on classic chains or elegant pearls for versatile wear. The collection also includes statement stud earrings and bold cigar band rings in hues representing the iconic characters. Charms in the shape of a hat, a crown, and a distinctive “W” can be added to necklaces, while a standalone “W” necklace adorned with a pink or green tourmaline completes the lineup.

Fans and jewelry enthusiasts can purchase the Pyrrha x Wicked collection at the brand’s stores in Vancouver and Los Angeles and online at www.pyrrha.com

For images of the entire Wicked collection please access our dropbox https://tinyurl.com/mv9fthms

For other media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact: Sarah Fryer: 778-320-4477 sarah@pyrrha.com

About Pyrrha

Since 1995, Pyrrha designers Wade and Danielle Papin have been driven to foster personal connection through their jewelry. Where some see imperfection, they see character, individuality, and strength. Inspired by antique wax seals, Pyrrha’s talismans are rich in symbolism and hold deep personal significance to those who wear them. Pioneers in the jewelry-with-meaning space, Pyrrha has gone on to become a leader in sustainability. They cast their jewelry in 100% reclaimed metals in their sustainably built, certified zero-carbon Vancouver studio. Pyrrha is Responsible Jewelry Council certified, Butterfly Mark certified through Positive Luxury, a B Corp, and a member of 1% for the Planet. Pyrrha's designs are available at leading boutiques worldwide, as well as their branded Los Angeles and Vancouver retail stores.

About Universal Pictures’ Wicked

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are David Nicksay, Stephen Schwartz and Jared LeBoff.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The Broadway stage musical is produced by Universal Stage Productions, Marc Platt, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.