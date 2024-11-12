Affiliates of Paceline Equity Partners Acquire 17 Acres of Land for the Development of a Build-to-Rent Community in Santa Fe, New Mexico

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affiliates of Paceline Equity Partners, LLC (“Paceline”), a Dallas-based private equity manager, today announced the acquisition of 17 acres of land for the development of a build-to-rent single-family detached home community in Santa Fe, NM. The acquisition and development will be Paceline’s first strategic partnership with Verdot Capital, the project’s developer.

The 183-unit development, located within the fast-growing southwest corridor of Santa Fe, will feature Class-A finishes and resort style amenities located within a growing master-planned community that includes medical and residential offerings. The proposed development marks the first single-family detached build-to-rent community in Santa Fe and will offer residents a differentiated product offering than what currently exists in the market.

“ This investment highlights Paceline’s ability to source and execute differentiated investment opportunities at an attractive entry point in sectors and assets with strong underlying fundamentals, but where capital is not flowing efficiently. We are proud to make the second real estate investment in our second fund and look forward to continuing to identify unique opportunities for our limited partners,” said Sam Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Paceline.

“ This is an exciting project, and we are eager to develop the first built-to-rent community in Santa Fe that will fill a pocket of demand not previously met,” added Leigh Sansone, Chief Investment Officer of Paceline. “ We are pleased to partner with Verdot Capital, a highly experienced developer, and deepen our roster of strong operating partner relationships.”

Robert Wall, Managing Partner of Verdot Capital, stated “ We are excited to be part of the Santa Fe community and grateful to our investors who share a common vision for this project. Together, we are committed to delivering an asset that will contribute lasting value to Santa Fe, meeting a critical housing need in a way that honors the character of this remarkable city.”

About Paceline Equity Partners

Paceline is a Dallas-based private equity manager focused on value-oriented, opportunistic, and special situations investments across corporate credit, private equity, and real assets. Paceline’s senior leadership team has worked together for over 15 years and manages approximately $1.5 billion in equity commitments on behalf of a global investor base. Since inception in 2018, Paceline has deployed over $1.9 billion in total transaction value and built a diversified portfolio of investments. To learn more, please visit www.pacelineequity.com.