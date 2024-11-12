iconectiv UK Limited Provides SaaS Software Platform to b4b Group for the New UK Broadband Switching Mandate

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As residential communications providers (RCPs) in the United Kingdom trek toward ensuring residents in the UK can easily switch their broadband service, iconectiv UK Limited today announced that it has been selected by UK communications provider b4b Group to serve as its Managed Access Provider (MAP).

As a registered MAP with The One Touch Switching Company (TOTSCo), iconectiv UK Limited provides b4b Group with the flexibility needed to help them meet the requirements for the UK’s evolving residential broadband market.

"We are pleased to assist b4b Group to effortlessly meet the new OTS mandate and simplify the switching process for British residents,” said Peter Ford, Executive Vice President, iconectiv. “Designed with simplicity and compliance at its core, our offering provides a turnkey experience for b4b Group so that it can continue going the extra mile to deliver high-quality results for its clients.”

“In our preparations for this new OTS mandate, we sought out a Managed Access Provider who could help us throughout the entire customer lifecycle,” said David Armstrong, CEO of b4b Group. “We selected iconectiv based on its extensive experience, technical expertise and ability to offer flexible, all-inclusive services with no hidden fees. We believe that their commitment to providing professional project implementation support will help ensure that we can continue to provide our customers with both innovative solutions and the highest level of service, while meeting the OTS mandated requirements.”

As part of the OTS mandate, the industry established TOTSCo as the party responsible for the development and operation of the OTS platform—the TOTSCo OTS Hub—to carry customer service details and other required data and messages between gaining and losing providers.

As a registered MAP, iconectiv UK Limited offers Full Management and Technical MAP services options to suit a company’s business needs. iconectiv UK Limited also has extensive expertise and history of developing, deploying, implementing and managing communications service-switching gateways on six continents, supporting nearly 5,000 customers and managing billions of transactions for governments, regulators and communications providers around the world.

As a MAP, iconectiv UK Limited provides the critical link between the internal operations of communications providers and the TOTSCo OTS Hub. iconectiv’s Managed Access Gateway platform simplifies and expedites the entire switching process by providing real-time coordination between the gaining and losing communications providers, empowering them to smoothly complete and respond to customer switch requests within the required timeframe and with fewer errors via a simple, seamless and secure web-based GUI portal or API.

For more information about iconectiv UK Limited and its MAP options, visit https://ukonetouchswitch.com/.

About b4b Group

B4b Group is a leading Managed Service Provider, specialising in B2B solutions. As a single-source technology partner, it provides high-quality hardware and best practice solutions across IT, Telecoms, Cyber Security and IOT. With a growing dedicated team of IT and telecoms experts, b4b Group is trusted by thousands of businesses across Northern Ireland. B4b Group helps businesses to identify, deliver, and maintain effective telecommunication and IT solutions which drive business success, ensure compliance, and stay ahead in competitive landscapes across all sectors. For more information, visit https://b4bgroup.ie/.

About iconectiv UK Limited

As a world leader in developing, deploying, implementing and managing switching and porting software platforms and registries, iconectiv manages billions of transactions for governments, regulators and telcos around the world. Count on the iconectiv team of highly experienced and responsive experts to help you develop a cost-effective switching solution for your customers. Our cloud-based information as a service network and operations management and numbering solutions span trusted communications, digital identity management and fraud prevention. For more information, http://www.iconectiv.com/. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.