Momentus Receives HALO Prototype Order Contract from SDA

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses and technologies, transportation, and other in‑space infrastructure services, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Defense Department’s Space Development Agency (SDA) for the Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated LEO (HALO) program.

SDA has been tasked with deploying a constellation of several hundred satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO). The SDA HALO program is designed to solicit and award rapid, cost-effective prototyping and spaceflight demonstrations to demonstrate new technology to be added to the constellation in future tranches. “SDA is proud to welcome 19 vendors into the first-ever HALO pool,” said SDA Director Derek Tournear. “This creative award solution enables SDA to quickly compete, build, and fly demonstration missions to burn down risk for the future of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. We also hope, through the HALO pool, to build a broader base of vendors that can compete for work on operational layers of future tranches.”

Only vendors selected for the HALO program can bid on specific demonstration prototype orders, with multiple prototype orders expected to be initiated and awarded annually. HALO offers a flexible and fast contracting mechanism to compete for and award follow-on contracts.

Momentus is honored to be selected for HALO and looks forward to collaborating with the SDA on future demonstration missions and tranches. As a prime system integrator, Momentus has extensive experience working with various payload providers. The Momentus Vigoride bus is well-suited for these missions, designed to accommodate diverse payloads and conduct complex operations from our mission control center in San Jose, CA.

Prototype orders under HALO will focus on rapid, end-to-end mission demonstrations, aiming to launch 12-18 months after the award. These demonstrations must be conducted by a Non-traditional Defense Contractor like Momentus, acting as the prime contractor. As part of the program, Momentus and key personnel will support both classified and unclassified programs.

“We’re delighted by the opportunity to work with SDA to demonstrate key technologies that will help ensure our Nation’s safety and space superiority,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Vigoride’s flexibility, payload capacity, and power make it well-positioned to support a range of national security missions. With three launches in one year, Vigoride has proven it is ready to take on the most challenging missions.”

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

